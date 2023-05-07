The last contingent of local swimmers still alive in the postseason gave it their all Saturday in the finals of the North Coast Section championships in Concord.

Cardinal Newman’s Natalie Farquhar had the best finishes of any local competitor, taking third in both the 100 backstroke and 100 freestyle. Both of her times — 55.09 seconds in the back and 50.43 in the free — were All-American consideration times.

Farquhar was the only local swimmer who qualified for the state championships next weekend, but she elected not to advance to focus on school.

Here are the complete results for local swimmers from Saturday’s finals.

Boys (CIFC = state consideration time, AAC = All-American consideration time)

100 free

No. 7 Finn Brophy, Maria Carrillo, 46.86 (CIFC)

200 free

No. 9 Finn Brophy, Maria Carrillo, 1:42.46 (CIFC)

Girls

100 breast

No. 11 Remy Harrison, Sonoma Valley, 1:05.97 (CIFC)

100 fly

No. 15 Kennedy Lee, Maria Carrillo, 58.02

100 back

No. 3 Natalie Farquhar, Cardinal Newman, 55.09 (AAC)

200 free relay

No. 13 Cardinal Newman, 1:41.14

100 free

No. 3 Natalie Farquhar, Cardinal Newman, 50.43 (AAC)

No. 16 Eleanor Farley, Credo, 53.56

50 free

No. 15 Eleanor Farley, Credo, 24.52

No. 16 Remy Harrison, Sonoma Valley, 24.81

200 IM

No. 16 Madi West, Analy, 2:10.34

200 medley relay

No. 16 Maria Carrillo (Chloe Morelle, Lutece Morelle, Kennedy Lee, Jasmine Arroyo), 1:53.25

Boys tennis

Analy’s Jonathan Doughtie, the No. 2 seed in the NCS Division 1 singles championships, finished in second place, falling to top-seeded Cyrus Ahmad from Washington High School 4-1, 4-2 in the final. It is the first tennis pennant in the school’s history.

Due to multiple rain delays, officials decided to play the semifinals and finals with shorter sets, so instead of first to six, it would be first to four, with a tiebreaker at four-all.

Following up on his stellar matches Friday, Doughtie kept up the momentum on Saturday in the semifinals. He beat San Leandro’s Elijah Cho 5-4 (7), 5-4 (6) to advance. Ahmad beat San Ramon Valley’s Rishi Palle 4-1, 5-3 in the other semifinal.

Baseball

No. 3 Windsor 8, Vintage 6

The Jaguars bounced back from their ugly loss to Cardinal Newman on Friday with a nonleague win over the Crushers.

Elijah Hackathorn hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 6-6 tie. Hackathorn went 2-for-4 on the day with four RBIs. Joe Bettiga added a pair of RBIs, Audie Hanes and Jon Bettiga each added one, while Carson Dillon and Seth England both recorded two hits.

Nathan Shadburne picked up the win with an inning of relief work out of the bullpen and MJ Adriano earned the save with a perfect seventh.

No. 4 Ukiah 4, Rancho Cotate 0

Cannon Johnson fired a three-hit shutout and struck out seven to lead the Wildcats to their fifth straight win and a third-place finish in the NBL-Oak.

Johnson needed just 82 pitches to go the distance and didn’t walk a batter in his outing. Offensively, Trevor Schlafer drove in two runs, Luke Schat added an RBI and Trenton Ford had a double and scored twice for the Wildcats (15-5, 7-3).

Caze Derammelaere doubled and Lucas Hermes and Isaac Candelaria each went 1-for-3 for the Cougars (11-13, 2-8). Starting pitcher Devon Laguinto struck out seven with three walks, four hits and three earned runs in a complete-game effort.

No. 5 Maria Carrillo 13, Analy 0

The Pumas will enter the postseason with some momentum as they claimed their fourth win a row with the most runs they’ve scored in a game in almost two months.

Nathan Sanders went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Tommy McPhee hit a two-run home run to lead the way. Cooper Wood, Jaden Parugganan each added two RBIs apiece.

Elijah Aguilar and Brady Williams combined to hold the Tigers (6-18, 0-10) to just one hit while striking out five and walking two in the shutout.

NBL tournament

The fields for the NBL Oak and Redwood baseball tournaments are now set.

In the Oak, No. 1 Cardinal Newman (21-1) will host No. 4 Maria Carrillo (13-8) and No. 2 Windsor (17-6) will host No. 3 Ukiah (15-5).

In the Redwood, No. 1 Montgomery (12-10) will host No. 4 St. Vincent (11-12, 4-8) and No. 2 Santa Rosa (11-13) will host No. 3 Healdsburg (14-10).

First-round games will be held at the site of the higher seed on Wednesday. The championship games will be held Friday at Recreation Park in Healdsburg.

The NBL canceled the Oak and Redwood softball tournaments this year to allow teams an extra week to make up rained-out games.

