Prep roundup: Casa Grande and Montgomery baseball, Maria Carrillo softball clinch league titles

Several teams clinched league titles to open the final week of league play Monday and Tuesday.

In baseball, Casa Grande got rained out Tuesday but clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League title with Petaluma’s loss to Vintage. It’s the sixth league title for the Gauchos in the last 10 seasons and third in the VVAL.

Montgomery baseball also clinched the North Bay League-Redwood regular-season title Monday with a runaway win over Healdsburg. It’s the first league title for the Vikings since 2006.

In softball, Maria Carrillo clinched the NBL-Oak title with a big win over Windsor on Tuesday. It’s the Pumas’ first league title since 2014.

Ukiah and Casa Grande softball, along with Cardinal Newman baseball, can all clinch league titles later this week.

In other action to open the week, the NBL finalized its boys golf contingent for the North Coast Section championships in the following weeks.

Here’s the full breakdown of Monday and Tuesday’s action.

Softball

No. 2 Maria Carrillo 11, No. 5 Windsor 4

The Pumas put the pressure on early and never let up as they coasted to their fifth straight win and took the season series against the second-place Jaguars.

Olivia Rivera hit her league-leading eight home run of the year and doubled to finish with three RBIs, while Rachaely Yaya also homered and drove in three to pace the Pumas (14-2, 11-1) on offense.

Madison Cooper added an RBI and pitched a complete game with six hits, three earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.

Zoe Finney doubled and drove in two runs for Windsor (11-8, 7-5).

The Pumas will look to build on their momentum heading into the postseason. They’ll host Cardinal Newman and Pinole Valley this week before closing out the regular season against Analy and Windsor the following week.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman 7, Montgomery 6

The Cardinals broke a 5-5 tie with two crucial runs in the sixth to rally past the Vikings and even the season series.

Callie Howard went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and four runs scored while Izzy Kunimune also went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Cardinals (13-8, 7-5). Ava Walters added three hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Kunimune also got the win in the circle with 1⅔ innings of work out of the bullpen. She struck out one, walked one and allowed an unearned run on a hit.

For Montgomery (7-10-2, 4-8), Jayden Cox had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs while Sydney Millea added a home run and a double in a three-hit day with an RBI.

Analy 12, Rancho Cotate 7

The Tigers erupted for seven runs in the fourth to snap a three-game skid.

Samantha Richmond had three hits and six RBIs and Analise Scholten had three hits and two RBIs to pace Analy (5-10, 2-9) offensively. Kylee Bauman and Malley Dyck each added an RBI with two hits.

Alex Schmelzel drove in two runs for Rancho Cotate (6-12, 4-7), while Tiyana Hunt-Martinez had two hits with am RBI.

Sonoma Valley 10, Napa 8

The Dragons snapped a five-game skid with a come-from-behind victory over the Grizzlies in VVAL play.

Sonoma Valley (10-11, 3-7) scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to break a 6-6 tie and pull away for the win. Napa scored five runs over the fourth inning to the top of the sixth to tie the game after the Dragons took a 5-0 lead early.

Victoria Magnani doubled twice and had five RBIs and Gianna Chiotti doubled and hit a home run to finish with two RBIs to pace the Dragons on offense. Kayla Amormino added three hits with an RBI and four runs scored.

Kassedy Midgley earned the win with three innings of relief, striking out three, walking three and allowing two earned runs with three hits.

Cloverdale 12, Willits 1 (5 innings)

The Eagles made quick work of the Wolverines to stack up their fourth straight win via mercy rule in North Central League I play.

Ginger Garrison had a monster offensive game, hitting two home runs and doubling to finish with four RBIs. Rylee Reasoner added a solo home run and Toree Hatcher had an RBI double for the Eagles (12-4, 8-3), while Charlotte Burchett struck out seven and allowed five hits to earn the win.

The Eagles are in second in the NCL I but are 0-2 against league-leading St. Helena (16-3, 10-0) with three games to play.

Baseball

Vintage 4, No. 5 Petaluma 1

The Crushers got to Trojans ace Aaron Davainis for four runs in a decisive third inning to hand Petaluma its fourth loss in its last five games.

Davainis struck out six with five hits, no walks and three earned runs, while Flynn Shoop drove in a run and Sawyer Sheldon collected two hits.

Montgomery 17, Healdsburg 2

The Vikings clinched the NBL-Redwood title with a runaway win over the Greyhounds on Monday.

The difference was a 10-run sixth inning as Montgomery (10-10, 8-2) took advantage of eight walks in the inning by Healdsburg (11-10, 4-6) pitchers.

Ryder Dienhart had a pair of hits with a double and three RBIs, Shane Lerdahl had two hits with two RBIs while Lukas Walker, Sterling Stoural and Keegan Peterson each had a hit and two RBIs.

Ben Carlile pitched five innings with five strikeouts, three walks and an earned run allowed to earn the win.

Boys golf

The 10 NBL individual representatives for the North Coast Section championships are set after the league held individual qualifying on Monday at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma. The top finishers from each league advance to the NCS Division 2 Championships next week.

From the NBL-Oak, Maria Carrillo’s Justin Sullivan and Analy’s Cambron Nevill each shot even-par 72, but Sullivan was awarded first place for shooting one stroke better than Nevill on the back nine.

Cardinal Newman’s Ryan Bello and William Carlson both shot one-over par 73 to finish third and fourth, respectively, while Maria Carrillo’s Dean LemMon rounded out the top five with an 81.

The top five finishers from the NBL-Redwood were Rancho Cotate’s Logan Christian (82), Healdsburg Aiden Overdorf (84), Rancho Cotate’s Jack Selvage (86), Healdsburg’s Owen Behrens (95) and Piner’s Omar Vasquez (96).

The 10 individuals will join Windsor and Ukiah, the NBL’s team representatives, in the NCS championships over the next few weeks.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.