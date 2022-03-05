Prep roundup: Casa Grande baseball stays unbeaten with win over state-ranked team

Casa Grande baseball used a four-run fifth inning and some stellar relief pitching to rally for a 6-5 win over visiting Serra-San Mateo, a top-30 team in the state, on Friday.

The Gauchos (4-0) trailed 5-2 heading into the fifth before plating four runs to take the lead for good. CalHi Sports ranks the Padres (4-1) as the No. 26 team in California.

Elijah Stevenson got the win on the mound, going 1 2/3 innings with a strikeout and two walks and a hit allowed after entering in the fourth. Wyatt Abramson closed out the final two innings with two strikeouts and allowing one hit to earn the save.

Abramson also doubled and drove in two runs at the plate while Mason Cox had three of Casa Grande’s eight hits and drove in a run.

Rancho Cotate got its first win of the year at a tournament at Napa High, beating Armijo 9-6 in its first-round game on Friday.

The Cougars (1-3) took a big lead early with seven-run second inning and then pulled away with their final two runs in the seventh.

Caze Derammelaere scored twice on a triple and a double and drove in a run while Cam Duran went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Chris Stanfield and Nate O'Leal both went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Lucas Hermes scored twice on a pair of hits.

Devon Lagunito picked up the win on the mound, going five innings with two strikeouts and seven hits and three earned runs allowed.

Maria Carrillo also got its first win of the season on Friday, a big 17-3 win at American Canyon. Carson Smith and Cooper Keys each had two hits and three RBIs while Cooper Wood and Francisco Chavez collected three hits and two RBIs apiece.

Wesley Allen got the win on the mound, going 5 1/3 innings with seven hits, three runs and three strikeouts.

West County also cracked into the win column for the first time this season with a 7-0 win over Eureka on Friday. West County (1-3) scored all of its runs in the final two innings and blew the game open with a five-run seventh.

Luke Dillon got the win on the mound and went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs. Miles Snodgrass also went deep with a two-run shot and Branden Kirtley had two hits and an RBI

In Thursday action, Mason Lerma spun a complete-game shutout to lead Cardinal Newman to an 8-0 win over Buchanan-Clovis, which finished ranked No. 5 in the state last year.

Lerma struck out six with five hits allowed and one walk on just 85 pitches to hand the Bears (4-1) their first loss of the season. It was the first win of the season for Lerma and the second on the year for the Cardinals (2-1).

Justice Brinson had a big game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Landon Rota also collected two hits and drove in a pair of run. Vero Poueu and Nate Niehaus also had RBIs.

Softball

Two Windsor pitchers combined for a 1-0 shutout over St. Helena on Friday to help the Jaguars improve to 3-2 on the year.

Starter Grace Boyle went six innings strong with three hits allowed and three strikeouts before Mia Avila closed the game out with a hit and strikeout in the final inning.

Windsor got its run in the first inning off the bat of Adriana Novak, who went 1 for 3 on the day. As a team, Windsor managed just three hits and struck out 11 times but still managed to come away with its third win in a row.

West County moved to 2-1 on the year with a dramatic 9-8 win over Archie Williams in extra innings on Friday.

Archie Williams tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the seventh and then took an 8-7 lead in the top of the eighth, only to have West County rally with two runs in the bottom of the inning for the walk-off win. Elena Salgado had the game-winning play on an RBI groundout in the eighth.

Freshman Kaihla Jarvinen went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs while sophomore Jordyn Schrag and Kylee Bauman each went 2 for 4. Sophomore Rylie Koehler got the win in the circle

Boys lacrosse

Windsor got the better of Cardinal Newman in their Vine Valley Athletic League opener on Thursday, downing the visiting Cardinals 13-8.

Dustin Smith led the attack for the Jaguars (1-1, 1-0) with four goals and two assists. Jayk Oberkirch added three goals while Garrett Melvin and Kaden Winn each had two.

Roger Muckenfuss led the Cardinals (0-3, 0-1) with four goals while Eamon Kelley added two. Lucas Warnell chipped in three assists.

Girls lacrosse

Casa Grande went 1-1 in its first week of the season, picking up a 17-4 win over Terra Linda on Thursday before falling 16-5 to Tam on Friday.

Against Tam, Sierra Schmidt had two goals and an assist. Taylor Pieri added two more goals.

Against Terra Linda, the Gauchos got big games from Natalie Labanowski (five goals, three assists), Schmidt (four goals, two assists), Pieri (two goals, two assists) and Megan Marston (three goals). Goalkeeper Trinity Salus also recorded nine saves.

Also on Thursday, Cardinal Newman opened VVAL play with an 11-9 win at Petaluma.

Ella Holland had four goals and three assists to pace the Cardinals (2-1, 1-0) while Lily Zichichi added three goals and an assist. Tessa Taylor had five saves in goal.

