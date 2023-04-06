Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande, the top two-ranked area baseball teams, both claimed big victories Wednesday in tournaments around the region.

The state-ranked Cardinals advanced to the championship of the Boras Classic with a 5-2 win over St. Mary’s-Stockton, while the Gauchos beat Alhambra 6-1 to win the Alhambra Spring Tournament and extend their winning streak to seven games.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 5, St. Mary’s-Stockton 2

The Cardinals (13-0) keep soaring to new heights. On Thursday, they’ll be playing for the Boras North title against Bellarmine-San Jose (11-3-1) and likely the title — for now — of best team in Northern California.

To get there, they had to beat a very talented St. Mary’s team chock full of potential college players. Newman scored twice in the top of the fourth to take a 3-1 lead before the Rams added a run in the bottom of the frame. But the Cardinals created some separation with two more runs in the sixth, which was plenty of room for Diego Boardman to work with out of the bullpen.

Boardman went the final four innings, allowing just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts to seal the win. Evan Sandoval, who got the start, went the first three innings with three hits, two earned runs, two walks and a strikeout.

Offensively, Nate Niehuas had two hits, Raul Valdivia had a pair of RBIs and Landen Rota went 1-for-3 with a run scored.

First pitch of the Boras North Championship is set for 7 p.m.

No. 2 Casa Grande 6, Alhambra 1

JT Summers and Austin Steeves stole the show once again. The Gauchos’ star duo drove in two runs apiece and Summers pitched three scoreless innings with two walks, six hits and four strikeouts.

Jeffery Rice was stellar in relief, allowing just one hit and two walks with three strikeouts over three scoreless innings.

Over their seven-game winning streak, the Gauchos have allowed one or fewer runs in six games and just eight runs total. They’ll be off until next week, when they return to Vine Valley Athletic League action at Sonoma Valley on April 11.

No. 3 Windsor 6, No. 4 Rancho Cotate 1

In NBL-Oak action Wednesday, No. 3 Windsor defeated No. 4 Rancho Cotate in their league openers behind a stellar pitching performance from Carson Dillon.

Dillon allowed just one run and scattered six hits with three walks and two strikeouts over his six innings of work. Brett Neidlinger, the reigning NBL-Oak Most Valuable Player, made his season debut and struck out two over an inning of relief and drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-3 day at the plate.

Elijah Hackathorn, Clayton DeMars and Noah Strozewski each recorded an RBI and Micah Sanders added two hits for the Jaguars (8-1, 1-0).

For the Cougars (7-6, 0-1), Jacob Tucker had two hits and Lucas Hermes drove in a run.

Analy 10, San Rafael 9 (10 innings)

Analy ended its extended losing skid in a dramatic extra-inning win over San Rafael.

Ben Menard, who went 2-for-6 with two doubles and two RBIs, walked it off with an RBI double in the bottom of the 10th. The win ends an eight-game losing streak for the Tigers (4-9).

Brandon Kirtley also doubled twice with an RBI and earned the win in relief. He struck out five with three walks and no runs allowed over the final 4⅓ innings.

Softball

Petaluma 12, Justin-Siena 0 (5 innings)

Petaluma put up runs in a hurry to get back on track in the VVAL after a couple of tough losses last week. The Trojans (4-4, 3-3) leapt out to a 6-0 lead after one, pushed it to 10-0 after three, and never looked back.

Lauren Wilson went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Payton Yeomans had two hits and two RBIs, Karlee Caldwell drove in two runs and Casey Sullivan Katrina Johnson and each doubled with two RBIs.

Mya Gonzalez allowed two hits and walk with three strikeouts in three innings to earn the win before Johnson slammed the door with two strikeouts and three hits over the final two innings.

Napa 16, Sonoma Valley 6 (6 innings)

Sonoma Valley had its three-game winning streak snapped in VVAL action Wednesday. The Grizzlies broke things open with a seven-run third inning and scored five more runs in the bottom of the sixth to trigger the mercy rule.

Leading the Dragons (6-5, 2-3) were Kayla Amormino (2-for-3, RBI, three stolen bases) and Lexi Evoy (3-for-3, RBI). Kassedy Midgley, Gianna Chiotti and Eliana Landry also had an RBI apiece.

Cloverdale 10, Kelseyville 0 (5 innings)

Cloverdale’s Charlotte Burchett pitched a no-hitter in the Eagles’ 10-0 win over Kelseyville in five innings on Tuesday. The sophomore struck out six and walked just one in her outing and got plenty of support from her offense.

Trinity Vlasak went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs, Rylee Reasoner also had three RBIs with a pair of hits, Tylie Hatcher went 3-for-3 while Cami Donahoo and Ginger Garrison each recorded two hits for the Eagles, who have now won three straight to improve to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the North Central League I.