Prep roundup: Casa Grande baseball wins marathon game against San Marin

Softball and baseball teams squared off against some stout competition in nonleague games Saturday, with several top teams scoring high-quality wins.

Highlighting that group is Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande baseball, the top two teams in The Press Democrat’s rankings. Both teams secured wins against top programs from Marin.

Here’s a quick rundown of Saturday’s action.

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 4, San Marin 2 (9 innings)

The Gauchos bounced back from their uncharacteristic loss to American Canyon earlier this week with a marathon victory over the Mustangs, a top-10 team in Division 2 of the North Coast Section.

San Marin led 2-1 through four but the Gauchos (12-3) tied it up in the sixth inning to force extras. Jordan Giacomini and Austin Steeves worked together to end a potential scoring threat in the bottom of the seventh. Giacomini got the first two outs of the inning but, after allowing two runners to reach, was replaced by Steeves, who escaped the jam with a groundout.

The Gauchos had a prime opportunity to take the lead in the top of the eight, loading the bases with no outs, but the Mustangs escaped with a double play followed by a foiled attempt at stealing home.

Steeves then worked out of another jam in the bottom of the frame when San Marin got the winning run to third but Steeves stranded the runner with a clutch strikeout.

Finally, in the top of the ninth, the Gauchos broke across with two runs on a sacrifice bunt from Danny Mercado.

Mercado and Alex Cruz each recorded RBIs, Giacomini had two hits with an RBI and Kalen Clemmens went 2-for-3 to lead Casa at the plate.

Steeves earned the win, allowing one hit with five strikeouts over 2⅓ innings of relief. Starter Wyatt Abramson pitched well — five innings, three hits, earned run, two walks, two strikeouts — but took the no-decision.

The Gauchos have a massive game coming up Tuesday in their return to Vine Valley Athletic League play. They’ll host first-place Petaluma (12-5-1) at 4 p.m. The Gauchos, currently a half-game behind the Trojans in the league standings, beat the Trojans 1-0 in their first meeting.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 5, Marin Catholic 4

Playing their second game in two days against a talented opponent, the Cardinals had to rally to a nonleague win over the Wildcats, who led 2-0 early on in a meeting of two of the top teams in the North Bay on Saturday.

After falling behind 2-0 early, the Cardinals (17-0) plated three runs in the third before Marin Catholic (11-5) tied the game with a solo run in the top of the fifth. The Cardinals responded once again, retaking the lead with a two-run RBI single from Diego Boardman in the bottom of the frame.

Boardman was 3-for-3 on the day with four RBIs.

Evan Sandoval recorded two outs in the fifth and was credited with the win. Starter Jack Larson went 4⅓ innings with three strikeouts, a walk, three hits and three earned runs in a no-decision. Raul Valdivia was lights-out out of the bullpen, getting the final six outs without allowing a hit or walk.

Offensively, Landen Rota recorded an RBI, Anane Wilson had three hits and Brady Boyd scored twice with a pair of hits.

The Cardinals return to North Bay League-Oak play with a two-game series against Maria Carrillo (9-5) on Wednesday and Friday.

Analy 6, Piner 5

The Tigers scored four runs in the fourth and then held on down the stretch for a narrow nonleague win over the Prospectors.

Piner (4-12) led 4-2 through three innings until the Tigers (6-11) surged back into the lead in the fourth. The Prospectors got a run back in the fifth and threatened for more in the sixth but were held in check by Analy’s Brandon Kirtley, who went the final two innings with three strikeouts, no hits or walks.

Kirtley also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs. Blake Thomas added two hits with an RBI while Sammy Long and Ben Menard added an RBI apiece.

Tobey Bush got the win with seven strikeouts, four walks, five hits and five earned runs over five innings.

Kellan Stiles went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Garrett Drefs went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and an RBI to lead the Prospectors offensively.

Vacaville 15, Sonoma Valley 5

The Dragons were overmatched in their nonleague loss to the Bulldogs, who tied a season high in runs scored in a single game.

Hudson Giarritta was a bright spot for the Dragons (8-10) as he went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Nic Sebastiani and Anthony DeTorres each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Softball

Alhambra 8, No. 2 Windsor 0

The Jaguars’ recent skid continued Saturday with an 8-0 nonleague loss to Alhambra.

It’s the first time Windsor (6-5) has been shut out this season. Sofia Urioechea had two hits while Mia Avila and Lily Caughie each had one.

Montgomery 5, Alhambra 5

The Vikings played to their second tie of the season in a back-and-forth contest with the Bulldogs.

Montgomery (4-4-2) and Alhambra traded three-run innings in the first and second innings before adding solo runs in a few innings down the stretch.

Elle Picard doubled in a two-hit day with an RBI while Jayden Cox and Maeleah Chatham each added RBIs with a hit.

Sydney Millea doubled at the plate and went the distance in the circle. She struck out five, walked five and allowed six hits with five earned runs over her outing.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.