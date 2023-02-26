Prep roundup: Casa Grande, Cardinal Newman, Windsor secure baseball wins

The Cardinal Newman, Casa Grande and Windsor baseball teams scored some solid early-season wins Saturday.

The Cardinals (1-0), who ended last season as The Press Democrat’s top-ranked team, opened their 2023 campaign with an 8-2 win over Bishop O’Dowd — while the Gauchos, the end-of-year No. 4 team, beat up on Miramonte 9-0, and the Jaguars, the No. 5 team, moved to 2-0 with a 5-0 shutout of De Anza.

In their win, the Cardinals racked up 13 hits and scored seven runs over the final two innings. Landen Rota went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Brady Boyd tripled in a 2-for-2 day with two RBIs, Tanner Bradley doubled and went 2-for-4 and Jack Lazark scored three times and went 3-for-3 at the plate.

The winning pitcher was Mason Lerma, who struck out five with two walks and a hit allowed in five innings.

Casa Grande (2-0) starting pitcher Austin Steeves was untouchable in the Gauchos’ big home win. The junior struck out 14 with one hit allowed and no walks in five innings to earn the win. He struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced through three perfect innings.

Offensively JT Summer had another monster game, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Alex Cruz doubled twice with an RBI. Wyatt Abramson, Kalen Clemmens, Elijah Sullivan and Jack Hu each added solo RBIs.

Windsor got a strong outing from starting pitcher Carson Dillon and some timely hits in its weekend victory. Dillon earned the win with four strikeouts, two hits and four walks allowed in four innings, while Elijah Hackathorn hit a two-run home run. Joseph Bettiga added a pair of RBIs in a 1-for-3 day.

In other action Saturday, St. Vincent and Terra Nova played an extra-inning thriller, but the Mustangs ultimately fell 5-3 in eight innings.

After the Tigers (1-0) took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh, the Mustangs (1-1) answered with a two-out RBI triple from Nico Antonini in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game. But in the top of the eighth, the Tigers took advantage of four walks and an error to plate two runs and secure the win.

Eddy Stone tripled for the Mustangs, Thomas Graziano recorded an RBI and Mac Cauz doubled.

It was a tough day all around for Petaluma, as it fell 8-0 at San Marin. The Trojans (2-2), who finished last year as the No. 3 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, committed three errors and had only four hits — and star pitcher Aaron Davainis allowed six runs (five earned), including two home runs, in an uncharacteristic outing. Raime Dayton and Dante Vachini each doubled to lead Petaluma offensively.

Rancho Cotate committed six errors and was unable to keep River City-Sacramento off the scoreboard in a 9-6 loss Saturday. Offensively, Lucas Hermes tripled and doubled twice with five RBIs, Caze Derammelaere went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Jacob Tucker doubled with an RBI.

Boys volleyball

Windsor is off to a 5-2 start in its inaugural season following Friday’s five-set home win over Mt. Diablo.

The Jaguars, who are playing as a freelance team this year, won 25-14, 25-20, 18-25, 17-25, 15-8. Christian Trechter had 11 kills and eight digs, Diego Orozco had nine kills and 18 digs, Kienen McAlister had 14 digs and Davis Beehler chipped in eight kills.

Currently Analy, Cardinal Newman, Sonoma, Ukiah and Roseland Collegiate and Roseland University Prep field boys volleyball teams. The North Bay League does not have a league, but discussions have begun to start one next year.

