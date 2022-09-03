Prep roundup: Casa Grande edges Maria Carrillo; Cardinal Newman falls to Vacaville

Casa Grande pulled out a wild win on an 89-yard touchdown with 86 seconds to play Friday night to stun visiting Maria Carrillo 28-21.

Trailing 21-20 with 1:26 left in the fourth quarter, the Gauchos faced a fourth-and-11. Casa Grande quarterback Wyatt Abramson threw the ball 40 yards and receiver Clint Rea caught it near the sideline.

Rea beat the Pumas’ coverage and then broke two attempted tackles in the Maria Carrillo secondary on his 49-yard after-the-catch run for the score.

Abramson ran up the gut for the two-point conversion to give the Gauchos (1-0) the 28-21 lead.

“Everybody was going crazy. We were all stunned; honestly, it was desperation,” Casa Grande coach John Antonio said. “It was the perfect throw to the perfect receiver.”

The Pumas (0-1) put together a drive with a few first downs in the final minute but were stopped on downs at the Casa Grande 40-yard line to end the game.

“He (Rea) got behind our secondary. He slipped out of a couple of could-have-been game-saving tackles. The kid made a great play,” Pumas coach Jay Higgins said. “On that fourth down, Casa Grande got the play that they needed.”

Abramson was 29-for-39 passing for 315 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to the 89-yarder to Rea, he connected on scoring passes of 1 and 11 yards to Ryder Jacobson. Ethan Bucy had a 1-yard running score for Casa Grande. Receiver Spencer Almond had eight catches for 109 yards.

“We came out sluggish offensively. We had the first-game jitters. Defensively, we played well,” Antonio said. “Both teams battled up front. It was a physical game — it always is when you play Maria.”

The Pumas were making hay with the running game most of the night, especially down the stretch. Maria Carrillo rushed for almost 300 yards and had four running backs with over 50 yards (Ray Lawson, 155 yards on 11 carries, 17-yard touchdown run; Sam Mortimer, 88 yards on 12 carries; Reed Sherman, 67 yards on seven carries; Logan Bruce, 51 yards on two carries, 43-yard touchdown run).

“We couldn’t figure out how to stop Maria’s outside sweep at the end of the game,” Antonio said.

“We had a 90-yard scoring drive that ate up clock and we had the lead with two minutes to go. We had a great kickoff and pinned Casa deep. We felt great,” Higgins said. “Of course, we are disappointed. We made a few critical mistakes that made the game what it was.”

“For our schedule, it was a must-win,” Antonio said. “This gives us a little bit of momentum.”

For the Pumas, it was a game that slipped through their grasp even though they played well enough to win other than the one fateful play.

“We did a real nice job of playing with intensity. I was proud of our running attack. We had a couple of nice passing plays that were clutch,” Higgins said. “The good news is we can get better, and we will get better.”

Vacaville 14, Cardinal Newman 7

The Cardinals turned in an anemic offensive performance and could not solve the riddle of the Bulldogs’ aggressive defense.

“Vacaville loaded the box on defense. Last week we were able to make some plays downfield, but tonight we didn’t,” Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez said. “Our defense did a real good job and gave our offense a chance to win, but Vacaville is a big-time program. They did a nice job on defense.”

Cardinal Newman (1-1) only had 193 yards of total offense (112 on the ground, 81 in the air). The team’s lone score came on a 45-yard touchdown run by Kaize Steverson early in the fourth quarter. Steverson also stripped the ball away from a Bulldogs (1-1) runner late in the game for a turnover that gave Cardinal Newman a last gasp, from which the Cardinals were ultimately unable to profit.

“Steverson almost won the game by himself,” Sanchez said.

It didn’t help matters for Cardinal Newman that star running back Santino Acevedo (six carries for 12 yards) left the game with a sore ankle in the first quarter.

“Acevedo didn’t feel right. He didn’t look right so we took him out. He wasn’t 100%,” Sanchez said. “He got a lot of treatment, but he is questionable for next week.”

Sanchez said even with Acevedo playing the entire game the outcome would have been the same — a Cardinals loss.

“I did a poor job of coaching tonight,” Sanchez said.

Cloverdale 38, Piner 34

The visiting Eagles (1-1) capitalized on four rushing touchdowns by reserve quarterback Mason Caturegli in the second half to erase a 21-7 halftime deficit and pull out a tight win.

“We challenged the players at halftime to win the game. The kids showed tonight how tough they are. This win is huge for us,” Cloverdale coach Taylor Galloway said. “The big turning point was the third quarter.”

Even so, Piner (0-2) still led 34-24 after the third quarter but gave up two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth. Two lost fumbles on kickoff returns in the second half sapped Piner of offensive chances when they needed them the most.

“Those two fumbles killed us. The kids ran out of gas. They are a young team and have to learn how to win,” Piner coach Terence Bell said. “Our defense stayed on the field too long. We couldn’t get any stops in the second half.”

Offensively, Piner had an effective aerial game with quarterback Matty Erickson 23-for-34 passing for 234 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Receiver Jaden Hernandez had four touchdown grabs (13, 58, 25, and 10 yards).

The Prospectors also benefited from three short kickoffs which Cloverdale misplayed into three turnovers.

“Those were three possessions we didn’t have,” Galloway said.

The offensive fireworks for Piner weren’t enough, however, as the Prospectors didn’t deliver the knockout punch when they had the Eagles down.

Piner’s last-ditch drive at the end of the fourth quarter ended with an interception by Cloverdale linebacker Dylan Jones with two minutes to play.

“We let Cloverdale linger and they found new life,” Bell said. “This is a game we should have won. We let them off the hook. We have to right the ship.”