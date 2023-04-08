The top-ranked Casa Grande softball team headlined the local contingent at the first day of play of Napa High’s tournament Friday.

The Gauchos won all three of their games and outscored their opponents 23-1 with two shutouts.

Petaluma also had a successful first day with two shutout victories, including one over local powerhouse Rancho Cotate.

Meanwhile, Windsor outlasted Rancho Cotate in North Bay League-Oak action in a marathon pitchers’ duel between two ranked teams that was decided in extra innings.

And speaking of marathons, the prestigious Arcadia Invitational track and field meet got underway Friday night with a small contingent of local competitors toeing the line against runners from all over the state and country.

The Maria Carrillo girls 800-meter relay team had the early highlight, as they broke the Redwood Empire’s record in the event, which had stood for more than 30 years.

Let’s break down all of Friday’s action from across the North Bay.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 2, Arroyo-San Lorenzo 1

The Gauchos opened tournament play with their narrowest win of the day. After going down 1-0 in the top of the fifth, they responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning to rally for the win.

Maeve Broadhead and Lauren Ketchu had RBI hits in the inning, while Georgia Moss and Lila Partridge each recorded doubles in the game.

Partridge got the win, her first of two on the day, with six strikeouts, two walks, three hits and an unearned run allowed in six innings.

No. 1 Casa Grande 11, Antioch 0 (5 innings)

In Game 2, sophomore Georgia Moss threw a four-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and a walk.

Ketchu had a big game at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and an RBI. Jamie McGaughey hit her team-leading fifth home run of the year, a two-run shot in the fifth, while Abby McSweeney and Alex Giacomini each recorded a pair of RBIs.

No. 1 Casa Grande 10, Archie Williams 0

In their third and final win of the day, Partridge turned in another stellar pitching performance, striking out nine with two hits and no walks allowed as she went the distance.

She also doubled in a two-hit game and drove in a pair of runs. Moss also had two RBIs, McSweeney doubled with an RBI and Hannah Edwards recorded two hits.

The Gauchos (10-2) will enter the semifinals Saturday on a five-game winning streak. Their opponent is still TBD.

No. 5 Petaluma 7, Rancho Cotate 0

The Trojans opened their tournament with a one-hit shutout from sophomore Lily Pardini, who struck out 11 with two walks.

Offensively, Bella Hudson had two hits, including a solo home run, Brycelyn Casey went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and Hollie Pardini tripled with an RBI.

No. 5 Petaluma 14, Arcata 0 (3 innings)

The Trojans’ second game of the day was over quickly. They scored 10 runs in the third inning to trigger the mercy rule.

Anabelle Locati hit a grand slam in the third and Katrina Johnson and Hudson each had two RBIs, while Payton Yeomans, Mya Gonzalez and Karlee Caldwell each had two hits and an RBI.

The Trojans (6-4) will play twice Saturday. Their opponents are still TBD.

Dixon 7, Sonoma Valley 3

The Dragons dropped their tournament opener after the Rams scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Kayla Amormino led the Dragons offensively, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. The double was Sonoma Valley’s only hit of the game.

Sonoma Valley 4, Arcata 0

In Game 2, Kassedy Midgley threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts and a walk over six innings of work. She also doubled again and drove in a run, while Katherine Kiser went 3-for-3 with an RBI and Ellie Quackenbush added an RBI with a hit.

The Dragons (7-6) will face Rancho Cotate (2-4) in their first game Saturday.

Baseball

No. 3 Windsor 2, No. 4 Rancho Cotate 0 (9 innings)

The Jaguars outlasted the Cougars in an outstanding pitchers’ duel between Windsor Jaxon Leo and Rancho’s Devon Laguinto, who combined to allow just four hits in their eight-inning outings.

Leo surrendered just one hit with two walks and eight strikeouts, while Laguinto matched him with three hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts.

But it was Leo who earned the win after the Jaguars (9-1, 2-0) scored twice in the top of the ninth. Laguinto didn’t return after finishing off the eighth and took the no-decision.

After Laguinto exited, the Jaguars opened the ninth with three straight walks before Jon Bettiga brought home a run with a fielder’s choice. TJ Karriker then scored a batter later on a passed ball.

The loss drops the Cougars to 7-7 overall and 0-2 in league play. They’ll look to bounce back in a two-game series against Maria Carrillo next week.

Track and field

The Pumas’ girls’ 800-relay team — comprised of Bailey Bronston, Sydney Moore, Elianah DeMange and Kathryn O’Malley — ran a time of one minute, 45.63 seconds, finishing eighth in the fastest heat and breaking the all-time Redwood Empire record in the event.

The previous record of 1:46.32 was set by Montgomery in 1990, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

Here are the other local results from Friday.

Girls

800 Sprint Medley Relay, Seeded

7th, Maria Carrillo (Bronston, Moore, O’Malley, DeMange, Lily Mulligan, Payton McGarva), 1:56.60

3,200, Rated

16th, Seelah Kittelstrom, Montgomery, 10:56.62

Boys

3,200, Open

15th, Tiernan Colby, Sonoma Academy, 9:19.64

Saturday will feature local competitors in 12 other events, including Maria Carrillo’s Lily Mulligan in the girls invitational pole vault and Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen in the girls invitational 3,200. Both are among the state leaders in their events.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.