Prep roundup: Casa Grande softball, Cardinal Newman baseball keep cruising

The league title races are heating up in both baseball and softball, with some teams cushioning their leads and others catching up.

Casa Grande softball took sole possession of first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League with Tuesday’s win over Vintage, while Cardinal Newman baseball continued its dominance in a win over Rancho Cotate.

Also, the North Bay League boys tennis singles tournament kicked off Tuesday, and will conclude Wednesday.

Let’s look at some results below:

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 13, Vintage 3

Casa Grande (17-3) is back on top.

The Gauchos, who were tied atop the VVAL standings with Vintage, came out with a statement win over the Crushers, scoring nine runs in the second inning.

Down 2-1, Maeve Broadhead’s sacrifice fly started the second-frame onslaught. That was followed up by a Jamie McGaughey three-run homer that gave Casa a 5-2 lead. Abby McSweeney, Lauren Ketchu, Marissa Brody and Lila Partridge also had RBI knocks in the inning to increase the lead.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Gauchos would get three more in the fourth, with a Partridge home run accounting for two of those three runs.

Partridge, who was doing it all at this point, got the win in the circle. She went five innings strong, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out two.

The win means the Gauchos have sole possession of first place with two league games to go. Napa and Sonoma Valley round out the league slate for Casa, in addition to nonleague oppoment Ukiah.

No. 2 Maria Carrillo 6, Rancho Cotate 1

It was a plethora of twos in Carrillo’s win over Rancho Cotate, as the Pumas (11-2) scored twice in the first, sixth and seventh innings.

Olivia Rivera homered on a 0-1 count to get the scoring going in the first. Janelle Herfurth then hit a two-run double in the sixth to add to the Pumas’ lead. Finally, Carrillo scored twice on errors in the seventh.

Pumas ace Madison Cooper was a force in the circle, throwing a complete game while allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven.

Alex Schmelezel took the loss for Rancho (6-10). She, like Cooper, went the distance, but allowed six runs on seven hits and striking out ten.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 5, Analy 2

In a critical game for the league standings, it was the Cardinals’ (12-6) first four runs that made the difference. Newman scored twice in both the first and second innings.

Ava Walters tripled in the first for the first two runs, and Jordyn Johnsen followed suit in the second with a triple of her own to score another. Callie Howard then hit an RBI single to make it 4-0.

After Newman would score once more in the top of the sixth, the Tigers (4-8) would get one of their own in the bottom of the frame via a ground-out. In the seventh, Kaihla Jarvinan singled to give Analy its second.

Izzy Kunimune started on the rubber for Newman, going five innings and allowing only one hit. Carlee Maddocks took the loss for Analy, allowing four runs on seven hits over five innings of work.

Montgomery 10, No. 5 Windsor 3

The Vikings (6-7-2) took it to the Jaguars, scoring six runs in the first two innings and adding another four runs in the fourth.

Doubles by Elle Picard and Jayden Cox did the damage in the first inning, while RBIs from Cox, Sydney Millea and Kailee Diaz Randall fueled the second.

In the fourth, Maeleah Chatham hit a three-run double, and Elise Mitchell hit an RBI double to add some insurance.

The Jaguars (9-7) were able to get two runs in the third, one on a single and the other on a ground-out.

Sarah Habkirk earned a complete-game victory in the circle, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out four. Windsor’s Zoe Finney took the loss, lasting four innings while surrendering 10 runs on 10 hits.

Piner 19, St. Vincent 9 (5)

The Prospectors (2-11) scored 11 runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open and beat St. Vincent (4-10).

With the game tied at eight apiece in the fourth, St. Vincent walked Piner batters nine times in the inning, scoring nine runs. The other two runs came via a double from Sanchez.

Piner collected 10 total hits, while St. Vincent had nine.

On Monday, Healdsburg beat Piner 18-4 in five innings behind a 13-run fourth inning. Windsor beat Montgomery 4-2 behind a stellar performance from Mia Avila in the circle. Sonoma Valley lost to St. Helena 5-4 in extra innings.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 8, Rancho Cotate 0

For the second time in as many starts, Mason Lerma almost had a perfect game. This time, it was against Rancho Cotate.

The lefty had a perfect game going into the seventh before it was broken up by a leadoff single from Rancho (10-10). Despite that, Lerma still earned a complete-game shutout, striking out 14 Cougars.