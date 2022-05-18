Prep roundup: Casa Grande softball holds on to beat Windsor in NCS playoff opener

The Casa Grande softball team has been on the wrong of some close losses this season, and that trend nearly repeated itself in its first-round game in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs at Windsor on Tuesday.

The ninth-seeded Gauchos had raced out to a 7-0 lead and had the eighth-seeded Jaguars on the ropes before the hosts put together a rally for the ages, using two bases-loaded triples in the fifth inning to knot the game at seven.

Wow! We’re tied! @MiaAvila006 with Windsor’s second bases-loaded triple of the inning to make it 7-7.



But unlike those prior heartbreakers – 2-0 to Marin Catholic, 3-1 to Windsor, 5-2 to Benicia, 3-1 to American Canyon and 8-7 to Petaluma – Casa Grande got the bounces it needed to come away with a win.

The Gauchos brought home the game-winning run in the top of the sixth on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded to beat Windsor 8-7 and advance to the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

“We were just saying how proud we were that they battled and stuck with it after that one inning and how we adjusted,” said Casa Grande head coach Scott Sievers. “Last time (we played them) we only had three or four hits, so we adjusted a bit and they did pretty good today.”

The Gauchos (11-9) got a two-run double from Marissa Brody to build a 3-0 lead in the third before scoring four more runs in the top of the fifth, two off a home run from Jamie McGaughey.

But Windsor (16-10) came roaring back in the bottom of the frame. After being stymied for the first four innings by Casa Grande starter Jordan Baughn - who had only allowed two bases runners with six strikeouts heading into the fifth - the Jaguars sent 11 batters to the plate and got bases-loaded triples with no outs from Mia Avila and Maddie Senkowski to tie the game.

Then, in the top of the sixth, Casa Grande loaded the bases with one out before Lila Partridge reached on a fielder’s choice that scored the runner from third. That was the only run the Gauchos would score, but it was enough to leave Windsor with the win.

Partridge had a strong overall game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

The Gauchos will hit the road once again for the quarterfinals on Friday to play at top-seeded Livermore (23-3-1), which beat No. 16 seed Ukiah 11-0 in the first round.

In other NCS playoff openers on Tuesday:

Rancho Cotate, the No. 6 seed in Division 2, rallied for a 5-4 win over visiting No. 11 seed Alameda.

The Cougars (18-6) trailed 4-2 heading into the sixth before plating three runs in the bottom of the inning to avoid the first-round upset. Gabby Schenone tied the game at four with a two-out double and then scored on a go-ahead double from Paige Vraneswich to break the tie.

In the top of the seventh, the Hornets (10-9) got the potential game-tying run to second on a one-out double but couldn’t bring the runner home, as Rancho Cotate starter Lexi Samson finished the game off with a line out and a ground out.

Samson struck out one with 11 hits and two earned runs in her seven innings of work and Tiare Guerrero went 2 for 3 with a double for the Cougars, who will play at No. 3 seed American Canyon (19-6) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Rounding out local teams in Division 2, No. 7 Petaluma saw its season come to an end in an 8-2 loss to No. 10 Alhambra.

Katrina Johnson went 2 for 4 with a home run and Mya Gonzalez had two hits but it wasn’t enough as the Trojans (12-10) fell behind 5-1 after five innings before the Bulldogs (13-12) put the game away with three more runs in the top of the seventh.

In Division 4, No. 8 seed Cloverdale couldn’t keep up with No. 9 seed Fortuna in a 5-1 loss.

Baseball

Thanks to a late solo home run from Gavin Rognlien, top-seeded Cardinal Newman avoided a first-round upset to No. 16 seed Miramonte with a 2-1 win in its NCS Division 3 playoff opener on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (21-5) got a complete-game outing from starting pitcher Mason Lerma, who struck out eight with a walk, five hits and a run allowed, but didn’t give him much support until Blake Bryson tied the game at 1-1 with a sacrifice bunt in the fourth.

Rognlien, who went 2 for 3, then broke the tie with his solo bomb in the sixth, his third home run of the year.

The Cardinals will host No. 8 seed Las Lomas (14-11) in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Division 3 No. 3 seed West County also avoided a first-round upset on Tuesday, scoring four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a dramatic 7-6 walk-off win over No. 14 Alhambra.

West County (21-5) ace Luke Dillon pitched a complete game with one earned run, five hits and 11 strikeouts, while Hunter Cassette went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Miles Snodgrass went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Blake Thomas went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

It’s the 14th straight win for West County, which will host No. 11 Albany in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Also in Division 3, No. 15 seed Sonoma Valley fell to No. 2 seed Bishop O’Dowd 8-3.

Sonoma Valley (10-15) hung tough with O’Dowd (16-9), playing to a 2-2 tie after three, before the hosts broke the game open with a six-run fourth inning to win going away.

Andrew Bonfigli doubled with an RBI, Beau Jurasek drove in a run and Talon Bragg, Jack Alcayaga and Christian Hernandez each had two hits.

In Division 5, only one of the four local teams is remaining after Tuesday’s openers.

That’s No. 5 seed St. Vincent, which routed No. 12 seed International 12-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Stats were not available for the Mustangs (12-11), who will play at No. 4 University (19-6) in the quarterfinals on Friday. University advanced with an 11-1 win over No. 13 seed Cloverdale in the first round.

No. 10 Sonoma Academy couldn’t keep up with No. 7 Stuart Hall in an 8-2 loss at Doyle Park.

The Coyotes, who won the North Central League II title this season, close the year at 12-6 overall.

And No. 15 seed Technology suffered a 13-2 loss to No. 2 seed Fremont Christian to close its season out at 10-8 overall.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.