Prep roundup: Casa Grande softball maintains league lead

In a showdown between two of the North Coast Section’s top softball teams, Casa Grande (13-3, 5-1) beat American Canyon 7-6 in extra innings Friday, avenging the Gauchos’ loss from earlier in the season.

With the game tied at 5 in the top of the eighth inning and a runner on second base, Cara Broadhead ripped an RBI single to left field, breaking the deadlock and giving the Gauchos a 6-5 lead. Edwards followed that up by scoring on wild pitch, and all of a sudden Casa — The Press Democrat’s top-ranked team — was up by two runs.

The Wolves, however, did get one run in the bottom half of the eighth, on a fielder’s choice with two outs. Lila Partridge struck out the next batter to give Casa the win.

Georgia Moss started in the circle for the Gauchos, going six innings while allowing four earned runs on 10 hits and striking out four. Partridge ended up picking up the win in relief, allowing one hit in two innings of work.

The Gauchos’ bats totaled seven hits, including an Alex Giacomini home run in the fifth inning. Lauren Ketchu went 2-for-3 at the plate.

With the win, Casa continues to hold on to first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League, although Vintage is also at 5-1. Casa’s win over Vintage earlier this season proves to be the difference. The Gauchos do have a big test against rival Petaluma next Wednesday.

Petaluma 12, Napa 3

The No. 3 Trojans (9-4, 4-3) totaled 15 hits in Friday’s win. A five-run fourth inning put the game away.

It’s the sixth straight win for the Trojans, who as mentioned above play top-ranked Casa next week.

Mya Gonzalez threw a complete game in the circle for Petaluma, surrendering three runs on five hits while striking out five.

The Trojans’ offense was on fire, as three players hit home runs: Casey Sullivan, Bella Hudson and Hollie Pardini.

Along with the home runs, Payton Yeomans had herself a day at the plate, going 4-for-5.

Maria Carrillo 3, Cardinal Newman 2

It was a low-scoring affair in Santa Rosa as third-ranked Maria Carrillo (9-1, 6-0) scored a run in the sixth inning to beat No. 5 Cardinal Newman (9-5, 3-4). Carrillo stays undefeated in league play.

It was a single by Gabrielle Gilardoni that scored Erin Kelleher and put the Pumas up 3-1 in the sixth. The Cardinals would score once in the top of the seventh, but Madison Cooper got Nicole DiMarco to fly out to right field to end it.

Cooper earned the win for Carrillo, throwing a complete game while allowing two runs on eight hits, and striking out six. Izzy Kunimune took the loss for Newman, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out eight in six innings of work.

Offensively, Brooke Cooper and Gilardoni had two hits apiece for the Pumas, while Kunimune and Jordyn Johnsen had the same for Newman.

