Prep roundup: Cloverdale boys, girls gets hoops wins

Even though they were outscored 17-8 in the fourth quarter, the Cloverdale boys hung on to beat St. Helena 56-48 in basketball Wednesday.

Caden Axell and Tatum Kurpinsky had 16 points apiece for the Eagles, and Casey Lemley added 12 points. The Eagles remain undefeated at 12-0 with four games remaining. They also happen to be on a 12-game win streak.

Elsewhere Wednesday, the No. 1 Cardinal Newman boys swept No. 3 Piner with a 59-50 win, as they went on an 18-10 run in the third quarter.

The Cardinals’ Sam Cline had another strong game offensively, leading all scorers with 24 points. Gavin Vogensen added 19 points. For Piner, Dave Baraka scored 14 points and Kansh Singh added 11.

St. Vincent used a 15-6 fourth quarter to beat Rancho Cotate 37-30. The Mustangs were led by Sebastian Andrade, who scored 16 points.

Analy edged Santa Rosa 66-61 despite big games from the Panthers’ Elijah Hansen (25 points) and Zoram Peacock (21 points). Analy’s Gavin Reid led all scorers with 26 points in the win.

No. 2 Windsor pulled away from No. 4 Montgomery with a 26-point fourth quarter in a 64-52 win. Windsor’s Finn Grace and Monty’s Caden DeVries led all scorers with 20 points apiece. Jayden Russotti also had 19 points for Windsor.

Healdsburg beat Elsie Allen 55-31 as Max Hubbell scored 16 points. Sam Vanden Heuvel added 10.

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman scored three goals in the second half on top of one in the first as the Cardinals shut out Maria Carrillo 4-0. Sebastien Faivre had a goal and an assist, while Jude Stone scored a brace (two goals). Lucas Flores also scored for Newman.

Alexis Alcantar Gonzalez’s first-half goal was the difference as Piner beat Montgomery 1-0. Piner improves to 4-1-2 in the NBL Oak while Monty drops to 2-3-2.

Girls basketball

Cloverdale opened up Wednesday’s game on a 28-1 run and never looked back, beating St. Helena 56-17.

Tylie Hatcher had a monster game for the Eagles, with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Shasta Vlasak added 10 points in the win.

Cloverdale is now 10-2 in the NCL I.

Boys wrestling

Ukiah won all but one match in a 73-6 victory over Maria Carrillo. The Pumas’ lone win was at 106 pounds, where William Harvey pinned Gibran Silva.

