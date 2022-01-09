Prep roundup: Cloverdale boys keep undefeated season alive

The Cloverdale boys basketball team kept its undefeated season alive with a 68-64 overtime win over Orland on Saturday.

The score was knotted at 61 at the end of regulation before the Eagles (13-0, 3-0 NCL I) pulled away in the extra frame. Dylan Muller led the Eagles with 21 points while Caden Axell chipped in 18 and Gabe Wlodarczyk had 14.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Sonoma Valley upended Casa Grande 73-64 behind a 29-point effort from Dom Girish.

The Dragons (8-6, 2-0 VVAL), who led 47-25 at the half, also got 22 points from Anders Mathison and 11 from Will Breall. Tory Cain led the Gauchos (8-5, 2-1) with 20 points while Carter Cerruti added 14.

In North Bay League action, Maria Carrillo edged Rancho Cotate 61-60 in an a cross-division battle. Andrew Pengel led the Cougars (5-10) with 23 points and Malik Roby chipped in 17. The win snaps a four-game skid for the Pumas (5-10).

Girls basketball

West County’s 11-game win streak came to an end with a 79-35 loss to Carondelet in a nonleague meeting on Saturday. It’s the first loss for West County (13-2, 1-0 NBL-Oak) since Nov. 20.

Talia Husary led West County with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Ellie Roan added 8 points and Lucca Lowenberg and Maycee Hunter each had 7. West County is set to host Cardinal Newman on Wednesday in a matchup of the two top teams in the NBL-Oak.

Boys soccer

Jerado Herrera recorded a hat trick as he led Montgomery to a 3-1 win over Berkeley in a nonleague tilt on Saturday. Johan Martinez, Brian Chavez and Drayden Ponte assisted on Herrera’s three goals. The Vikings (3-2-3) have now won three straight.

