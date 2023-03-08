Prep roundup: Cloverdale softball wins big over St. Vincent

The Cloverdale softball team is putting up some big numbers to open the season.

The Eagles beat St. Vincent 16-0 in five innings Tuesday to move to 2-0 with 28 runs scored over their first two games.

Starting pitcher Charlotte Burchett allowed just two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts to earn the win behind plenty of support from her offense. Shasta Vlasak went 4-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Rylee Reasoner went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Camie Donahoo had two hits with two RBIs, while Abigail Vizcaino and Tylie Hatcher each recorded two RBIs.

The Eagles led 7-0 after four innings before erupting for nine runs in the top of the fifth to trigger the 10-run rule.

Analy also put up a crooked number Tuesday in a 12-1 five-inning win over Santa Rosa.

Freshman pitcher Sophia Pellini went the distance with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts for the Tigers (2-1). Offensively, Malley Dyck went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, Jordyn Schrag went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Kylee Bauman tripled with a pair of RBIs

Sonoma Valley also scored early and often in a 16-4 win over Novato in five innings Tuesday.

For the Dragons (2-1), Kayla Amormino recorded three hits, including a triple, with three RBIs, Natalie Broderick went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Katherine Kiser scored three times and had two hits and two RBIs, Ellie Quackenbush went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and starting pitcher Kassedy Midgley aided her own caused with two RBIs at the plate.

Midgely went all five innings with three hits and seven strikeouts.

In a low-scoring contest in comparison, St. Helena rallied past visiting Maria Carrillo 5-3 on Tuesday.

The Pumas (3-1) broke a scoreless tie with a three-run top of the fifth, only for the Saints (2-1) to score two runs in the bottom of the inning before taking the lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Olivia Rivera led Maria Carrillo with two hits and an RBI and Brooke Cooper added an RBI. Starting pitcher Madison Cooper pitched well in defeat, striking out eight with six hits and three earned runs allowed.

Baseball

Eddy Stone threw a gem on Monday to lead St. Vincent to 16-0 win over Credo in five innings.

Stone struck out 11 with just one hit allowed in his complete-game outing, while Jack Montanos went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs, Jack Davis tripled with an RBI, Thomas Graziano had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and Mac Cauz doubled with an RBI.

St. Vincent is now 3-1 on the year.

Golf

Host Cardinal Newman won the Cardinal Golf Invitational at Fountaingrove on Monday, leading the 10-team field with a team score of 398.

All six Cardinals in the field broke 90, led by Kellen Collins’ even-par 72. Collins’ score was also the lowest individual score of the day.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.