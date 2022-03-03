Prep roundup: Credo boys come up short in CIF NorCal basketball playoffs

The historic season for the Credo boys basketball team came to an end on Wednesday as the Gryphons fell 68-50 at top-seeded Weed in the CIF NorCal Division VI playoffs.

The No. 8 Gryphons, who won their first league title in the Rohnert Park school’s history this season and advanced further into the section playoffs than any other team in program history, end the season at 13-7.

Credo head coach Nic Pederson said that Weed (19-3) got off to an early lead and countered every run from the Gryphons with one of their own. On the night, he said Weed hit 15 three-pointers.

“It was a disappointing end but a great season overall,” Pederson said.

Credo team captain and senior leader Oliver Abrams scored 16 points to lead the way.

“Good group of boys,” Pederson said. “They fought to the very end. Nothing to hang their heads about.”

Baseball

Casa Grande took advantage of eight Montgomery errors on Wednesday, coasting to a 14-0 win over the Vikings.

The Gauchos (3-0) broke things open with a seven-run third inning to take an early 10-0 lead. That was enough support for starting pitcher Austin Steeves, who struck out five with one hit and one walk allowed in three innings of work for the win.

Jordan Giacomini doubled and drove in two runs for the Gauchos. Russell Freedheim and Nick Tobin also had a pair of RBIs apiece.

In other action, Sonoma Valley battled but ultimately came up short 9-2 to visiting Alhambra on Wednesday to drop to 1-3 on the year.

Adrian Buckley had two hits and sophomore Max Harrison doubled for the Dragons, who managed just four hits and committed five errors. They’ll look to bounce back on Monday when they host Ygnacio Valley.

Softball

Piner won its second game against Novato in a week, topping the Hornets 16-6 in six innings on Wednesday.

The Prospectors (2-1) racked up 15 hits and scored in every inning. Madison Mohr led the offensive attack with three hits, including a double and an RBI. Trinity Coleman added two RBIs with a 2-for-2 performance and Lilymay Jurek tripled and scored three runs.

Bryce MacMillan allowed five runs and struck out five in three innings of work for the win before Malina Weerts closed things out with three strikeouts and a run allowed over the final three innings.

Petaluma moved to 3-0 on the year on Tuesday, holding off a late rally from visiting Montgomery for a 6-5 win.

The Trojans led 6-3 going into the seventh before the Vikings (0-2) scored two runs to cut the deficit to one. Mya Gonzalez worked her way out of the jam to earn the save. Katrina Johnson got the win, allowing one run on five hits with two strikeouts in four innings.

Offensively for the Trojans, Hollie Pardini doubled and drove in two runs while Mallory O’Keefe tripled and scored twice. Brycelyn Casey also doubled and drove in a run.

Boys tennis

Casa Grande edged visiting St. Vincent 4-3 in a nonleague matchup on Tuesday.

The Gauchos swept the Mustangs in doubles as No. 1 pairing Jackson Bader and Shota Ruo beat Julius Houck and Gavin Marcotte 6-4, 6-4 and No. 2 Takota Tweeten and Owen Sechler got a 6-0, 6-0 win over Deven Hennelly and Anthony Maher. The Gauchos won No. 3 doubles via default and got a win in No. 4 singles from Tyler Heuett, who topped Austin Roglestad 6-3, 6-3.

The Mustangs got all three of its wins in singles. No. 1 Sacha Sztal beat Andy Mokski 7-6 (7-4), 6-2, No. 2 Kyle Favre got a 6-3, 6-3 win over Eric Bendzick and No. 3 Gavin Marcotte got past Edwin Grant 6-3, 6-2.

Girls lacrosse

Cardinal Newman opened its 2022 campaign with a resounding 17-6 win over Branson on Tuesday.

Taiten Kolpin and Lily Zichichi each scored five goals with Ella Holland adding three and Kathryn Clark and Eloise vanZutphen with two apiece.

Zichichi also dished out a team-high three assists while Holland had a pair and Clark added one.

