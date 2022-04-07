Prep roundup: Devon Laguinto blanks Windsor for Rancho Cotate win

Devon Laguinto has quickly established himself as the top pitcher for the Rancho Cotate baseball team and his most recent outing on Wednesday might be his best to date.

The sophomore righty fired a three-hit, complete-game 1-0 shutout of No. 3 Windsor to help the No. 7 Cougars snap a three-game skid and open North Bay League-Oak play with a win.

Laguinto walked two and struck out seven on 101 pitches to earn his fifth win of the year.

In 43 innings this year, he has 32 strikeouts, nine walks and 35 hits allowed with a 1.14 earned run average.

Dylan Mercado brought home the lone run of the game with an RBI single in the first inning. That was the one blemish of the day for Windsor starter Carson Dillon, who went all seven innings with seven hits, no walks and five strikeouts.

The Jaguars (10-3, 0-1), who entered the game averaging better than eight runs per game, have now dropped two straight after a six-game winning streak.

Elsewhere in the NBL-Oak, No. 5 Ukiah stretched its winning streak to five games, opening league play with a dramatic 4-3 win at No. 10 Montgomery in eight innings.

The Wildcats (11-3, 1-0) led 2-0 for a majority of the game before the Vikings (6-9, 0-3) took the lead with a three-run sixth. Ukiah then tied the game in the top of the seventh with a two-out, RBI single from Caleb Ford to send the game to extras. Ethan Holbrook delivered the go-ahead hit, a one-out double, in the top of the eighth before Ford closed it out.

Ford drove in a pair at the plate on two hits and struck out three with one hit in two innings of relief for the win. Ukiah started Luke Schat went six innings with seven hits, three earned runs, a walk and five strikeouts in a no decision.

Montgomery starter Ben Carlile went seven innings with eight hits, two earned runs, no walks and seven strikeouts in a no decision. He also doubled at the plate, while USC commit Sam Valenti and Shane Lehrdal recorded RBIs.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, No. 4 Petaluma got its third consecutive complete game from starter Aaron Davainis in a 6-1 win over visiting No. 9 Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.

The junior righty struck out nine with no walks and seven hits allowed to improve to 4-0 on the year. He also lowered his ERA to 1.17 and now has 41 strikeouts and nine walks in 30 innings pitched

Cal signee Joe Brown went 2 for 4 and hit his third home run of the season while Spencer Norman went 3 for 3 with an RBI to pace the first-place Trojans (6-5, 4-0) on offense.

Adam Duffield had a team-high two hits and drove in the lone run of the day for the second-place Dragons (6-7, 3-1).

In non-league action, No. 2 Casa Grande needed extra innings but took down Deer Valley 5-3 in eight.

The Gauchos (11-4) tied the game at one in the sixth and then took a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh before the Wolverines (3-12-1) rallied with two runs of their own to send the game to extra knotted at three. The Gauchos responded with two runs in the top of the eighth, courtesy of a pinch-hit triple from Nick Tobin, to help Elijah Stevenson close things out with a one-two-three bottom of the inning.

Stevenson earned the win in the relief with two innings of one-hit ball. Starter Russell Freedheim took the no decision after going six innings with six hits, two earned runs and seven strikeouts.

Alex Cruz went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI, Austin Steeves doubled in a two-hit day and Brice Cox doubled with an RBI.

Swimming

Cardinal Newman swept West County in a league meet on Wednesday. The Cardinals’ girls won 115-55 and the boys took a 64-22 victory.

Here are the full results.

Girls

200 Medley Relay: Cardinal Newman A, 2:05.93

200 Free: Mackenzie Black, West County, 2:13.32

200 IM: Abby Smits, Cardinal Newman, 2:30.10

50 Free: Anya Gagnon, West County, 26.67

100 Fly: Anya Gagnon, West County, 1:04.33

100 Free: Gianna Ratto, Cardinal Newman, 1:02.80

500 Free: Maguire Hansel, Cardinal Newman, 6:03.20

200 Free Relay: Cardinal Newman A, 1:53.68

100 Back: Hayden Hansel, Cardinal Newman, 1:12.35

100 Breaststroke: Meghan Do, Cardinal Newman, 1:17.65

400 Free Relay: Cardinal Newman A, 4:18.59

Boys

200 Free: Riley Drake, Cardinal Newman, 2:54.83

50 Free: Mathias McCarthy, Cardinal Newman, 25.76

100 Fly: TY Kimbro, West County, 1:02.97

100 Free: Mathias McCarthy, Cardinal Newman 57.49

500 Free: Riley Drake, Cardinal Newman, 8:05.78

200 Free Relay: Cardinal Newman A, 2:02.23

100 Back: Patrick Gardner, Cardinal Newman, 1:12.63

100 Breast: Patrick Gardner, Cardinal Newman, 1:13.96

400 Free Relay: Cardinal Newman A, 4:44.21

Boys lacrosse

Cardinal Newman suffered a lopsided loss to undefeated Justin-Siena, 26-3, in VVAL play on Wednesday.

Anthony Velladao scored twice and Roger Muckenfuss added a goal and an assist to lead the Cardinals (2-8, 1-3) while goalkeeper Thomas Dang had 16 saves.

The Braves (10-0, 3-0) got five goals from Christian Mora and four from Roman Williams.

Boys golf

Led by Kaden Thurston, Ukiah took first in a five-team league match at Tayman Park in Healdsburg on Tuesday.

Thurston’s four-over par 74 was the low score of the day and helped the Wildcats record a 474 as a team.

Jack Selvage shot an 81 to finish second overall and lead Rancho Cotate to a second-place finish with a team score of 492. Host Healdsburg finished third with 534 behind Owen Behrens’ 96.

St. Vincent’s Hudson Stipe carded an 86 for the third-best score of the day.

