Prep roundup: Elsie Allen wrestling wraps up NBL-Redwood title

The Elsie Allen boys wrestling team won its third consecutive North Bay League-Redwood title on Wednesday as it took down Montgomery 58-18. That stretch excludes last season, since there was no league competition.

The Lobos picked up four wins via pins from Javier Carrillo (126), Xavier Carranza (138), Marquez Deneiliom (195) and Gabriel Saldivar (285). Bryan Arrieta won in 132 with a major decision and the Lobos rounded out their sheet with five forfeit wins.

Montgomery got a pair of wins with decisions from Carter Dalton in 106 and Arno Makaryan in 145. Isiah Rubio (152) and David Monk (160) won with pins.

On the girls side, Elsie Allen’s Kathryn Acevedo got a pin to win 133 while Montgomery’s Mia Akino got a pin to win 145.

Boys basketball

Cloverdale’s undefeated season rides on as the Eagles beat St. Helena 70-56 on Wednesday.

Dylan Muller scored 19 points, Joe Faso 17 and Gabe Wlodarczyk 13 to help the Eagles improve to 20-0 overall and 10-0 in the North Central Leauge I.

Cloverdale currently ranks as the No. 1 Division 5 team in the state by MaxPreps. It has five games left in the regular season starting with Middletown at home on Friday.

Montgomery extended its winning streak and lead atop the NBL-Oak standings with a 52-31 win over Santa Rosa on Wednesday.

Nolan Bessire led the Vikings (15-5, 7-0) with 20 points to push their win streak to seven games.

Aiden Black scored nine points and Will Logue added eight to pace the Panthers (10-11, 1-5).

Healdsburg got a big 54-51 win over Windsor to bump the Jaguars down a spot in the league standings. The Greyhounds (11-10, 3-4) were led by Sam Vanden Heuvel (16 points) Max Hubbell (12 points) and Sebby Leffew (11 points). Windsor (11-12, 4-3), which dropped to third in the Oak, got 18 points from Finn Grace and 14 points from Jayden Russotti.

Cardinal Newman jumped into the second spot in the Oak with its 65-44 win over Maria Carrillo on Wednesday. Lucas Mauritson scored a game-high 20 points and Gavin Vogensen added 12 points for the Cardinals (13-10, 5-3). Luc Guggiana led the Pumas (7-16, 2-7) with 16 points.

In the Redwood division, Piner remained unbeaten in league play with a 53-40 win over Ukiah. Ladainian Kuok scored 16 points and Sebastian Evans added 10 for the Prospectors, who have now won five straight and currently sit atop the Redwood standing at 4-0 and 12-7 overall. Tony Zacarias scored 11 points to pace the Wildcats (11-10, 4-4)

Girls basketball

Healdsburg won its 15th game of the season, routing Elsie Allen 55-12 in NBL-Redwood play on Wednesday. Itzel Ortiz scored 18 points and Hailey Webb added 15 points for the Greyhounds (15-7, 5-2).

Boys soccer

Cardinal Newman kept pace with first-place Ukiah in the NBL-Redwood with a 2-0 win over Roseland University Prep on Wednesday. Liam Currie and Sammy Abbott had goals for the Cardinals (5-8-2, 3-2) while Will Liu and Jude Stone had assists. The Cardinals are one game back of Ukiah (5-4-8, 4-1) after the Wildcats’ 2-1 win over West County on Wednesday. RUP drops to 2-5-3, 1-3-2.

Girls soccer

Petaluma and Casa Grande played to a 0-0 tie in Vine Valley Athletic League play on Thursday. It’s just the third tie of the season for the Gauchos (9-1-3, 7-0-2) and the first time they’ve been held scoreless all year. The Trojans currently sit in second in the league standings at 4-1-3 and 7-4-4 overall.

On Tuesday, Cardinal Newman moved into a tie with Windsor atop the NBL-Oak standings with its 4-0 win over Santa Rosa. Izzy Wright had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals (7-3, 6-1) while Sofia Lightner and Mila Bettinelli also scored. Alex Barnes and Abella Hunter had assists.

The Cardinals and Jaguars have three games remaining in league and will face each other on Feb. 10 to close out the regular season.