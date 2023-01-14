The Montgomery girls basketball team picked up a huge home win over No. 2 Maria Carrillo by a score of 60-55 Friday night.

Despite losing the first half, the Vikings took over in the second, scoring a whopping 20 points in the third quarter. Emily Mathis led all scorers with 18 points, while Elle Picard and Kaia Eubanks added 14 points apiece.

For Carrillo, Leyna Gorauskas had another double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Ivy Dutcher also scored 12 points.

Elsewhere, No. 1 Cardinal Newman trounced Analy 76-19 behind 25 points from Kate Schat, who also buried seven three-pointers in the win.

Windsor got 20 points from Olivia Wright as the Jaguars beat Elsie Allen 47-22. The Jaguars’ defense was stifling in the first three quarters, holding the Lobos to no more than four points a quarter.

Girls soccer

Cardinal Newman stayed undefeated with a 3-0 win over Montgomery at home Friday. The Cardinals were led by a brace from Hennessey Saunders, while Sam Fenske had the other goal. Siena Roy accounted for one assist in the win.

Windsor, meanwhile, needed a second-half goal to tie Analy 1-1. The Tigers got an early lead thanks to Willa Heacock, but the Jaguars were able to pull it back.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.