Prep roundup: Healdsburg baseball takes control of NBL-Redwood; Santa Rosa beats ranked team for 2nd day in row

The race for the North Bay League-Redwood title got interesting this weekend.

Healdsburg took over sole possession of first place with a 6-3 win over Montgomery on Saturday, while Santa Rosa won its second straight game over a ranked team, beating No. 3 Rancho Cotate 4-3 in eight innings a day after knocking off No. 5 Ukiah 11-10. Both were nonleague wins for the Panthers (5-7) but show that the third-place team in the Redwood Division could be a contender.

The Greyhounds (8-2, 4-0) spotted the Vikings (5-5, 3-1) a 3-0 lead after two innings but rallied back to even things at 3-3 in the fourth. The hosts then took the lead in a two-run fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth.

Gavin Valls had a huge two-way game. He had a game-high three hits, including a home run and a double, to finish with three RBIs and then earned the save with four strikeouts over two perfect innings. Wyatt Dugan also doubled and drove in a run and Alex Mauro-Manos earned the win, going five innings with four hits, three runs (one earned), three walks and two strikeouts.

Sterling Stoural went 2-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Vikings, who will face the Greyhounds twice next week to round out the season series.

Santa Rosa pulled off its upset of the Cougars (7-5) in a dramatic fashion. Rancho, which trailed 3-1 after five, rallied to tie the game at 3-3 on a sacrifice fly from Caze Derammelaere in the bottom of the seventh. But the Panthers retook the lead in the top of the eighth and Martin Gefner, who pitched the final 2⅔ innings to earn the win, closed things out in the bottom of the frame.

Sir Jalen Jones led the way offensively, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, and Xavian Dominguez went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Dylan O’Keefe went 3-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Cougars offensively.

Casa Grande went 2-0 at the Alhambra Spring Tournament on Saturday, beating Deer Valley 14-1 and Dougherty Valley 3-1 to push its winning streak to six games.

The Gauchos (9-2) will continue tournament play early next week. Opponents and dates are still TBD.

In Game 1, the Gauchos broke things open with an eight-run fourth inning. JT Summers struck out 10 with no walks, two hits and an earned run allowed in four innings to earn the win. Austin Steeves hit a home run and drove in two, Anthony Ferrando went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Esai Bermudez had two RBIs.

In game two, Wyatt Abramson allowed one run and six hits with five strikeouts over 5⅓ innings to earn the win and Jordan Giacomini earned a high-stress save with a clutch final two-thirds of an inning. The Wildcats from East Bay Athletic League loaded the bases with two outs, but Giacomini coaxed a groundout to end it.

Offensively, Jesse Calkin and Abramson each had an RBI and Alex Cruz tripled.

Sonoma Valley snapped its five-game losing streak on Saturday with a 6-2 win over Analy.

Max Harrison doubled with an RBI, Hudson Giarritta went 2-for-4 and Andrew Bonfigli and Donovan Balderrama each recorded an RBI. Harrison also earned the win on the mound, going 4⅓ scoreless innings with two hits, three walks and five strikeouts.

Brandon Kirtley drove in two runs for the Tigers (3-9), who will look to snap their eight-game skid Wednesday when they host San Rafael.

Maria Carrillo dropped its third in a row, falling 7-0 to Northgate on Saturday. The Pumas (7-3) managed just two hits offensively, while the Broncos plated all seven runs in a decisive fourth inning.

Don’t see your team’s score? Email results to sports@pressdemocrat.com. You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.