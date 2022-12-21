Prep roundup: Healdsburg boys edge Cloverdale in Sonoma County showdown

Healdsburg’s boys basketball team earned a huge Sonoma County win Monday night, beating Cloverdale 82-74.

Sam Vanden Heuvel exploded for 34 points in the win and Max Hubbell added 26 points. For the Eagles, it was Tatum Kurpinsky (36) and Caden Axell (14) who led the scoring. The Greyhounds handed Cloverdale its first loss of the season.

Piner picked up an inter-NBL victory Saturday, dispatching Rancho Cotate 77-45. The Prospectors’ balanced offense saw four players in double figures: Matt Erickson (17), Theo McDowell (16), Dave Baraka (15) and Kansh Singh (11). Decimus Shaw had 11 points for the Cougars.

Cardinal Newman continued its undefeated start to the season Tuesday, picking up an NBL-Oak league win over Analy 50-41. Sam Cline led the way with 18 points for the Cardinals, while Drew Krilich added 14 points including a couple of three-pointers. The top scorers for Analy were Gavin Reid and Callum Rutherford, who had 14 points and 10 points, respectively.

Girls basketball

Maria Carrillo took care of business Tuesday at Dominican University, beating Terra Linda 62-16 at the San Domenico Invitational. The Pumas didn’t let the Trojans get above five points in a quarter.

Leyna Gorauskas notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Keira Cangson added 12 points and Daniella Silacci nine points.

Cardinal Newman lost a tough one Tuesday to Centennial Corona in the Nike Tournament of Champions by a score of 60-55. Kate Schat had 16 points and Kaida Angelo 10 points to lead the Cardinals.

Healdsburg improved to 11-2 on the season Tuesday with an 80-41 win over Rancho Cotate. Five Greyhounds were in the double-digit column in points: Hailey Webb (19 points), Maddie Wagner (19 points), Itzel Ortiz (15 points), Allie Espinoza (12 points) and Ruby Leffew (12 points).

Wrestling

It was a solid weekend for the Petaluma High girls wrestlers. At the Castro Valley Girls Classic, junior Bailey Deegan (137 pounds) earned fourth place in the weight class. Kiera Jones (131 pounds) went 3-2 on the day.

Meanwhile, at the 14th annual Bill Martell Invitational in Walnut Creek, four Trojan boys had strong tournament campaigns. Junior Ed Berncich (195 pounds) led the field with a second-place finish, which included three pins and a narrow 12-8 loss in the finals to state-ranked Evan Daley (Redwood-Larkspur). In his last three tournaments, Berncich has placed second, first and second again.

Senior Silas Pologeorgis (182 pounds) notched a pin and a decision win on his way to a fourth-place finish. Sophomore Spencer Madson-Castillo (113) had two pins and earned sixth place, while senior Jagger Williams (220 pounds) went 1-2 on the day.

Both Petaluma squads will head to Liberty High School (Brentwood) from Dec. 28-30, with the girls at the Brittany David Invitational and the boys at the Lou Brazen Invitational.

