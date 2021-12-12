Prep roundup: Healdsburg boys fall to Justin-Siena in REIBT final

The Healdsburg boys basketball team came up just short in their Redwood Empire Invitational tournament, falling 57-52 to Justin-Siena in the title game on Saturday night. That snaps a six-game winning streak for the Hounds (6-2).

Windsor also came up short in the third-place game, falling 47-43 to Ukiah. Finn Grace led the Jaguars with 18 points.

The Montgomery boys finished second at a tournament in Arcata, dropping the championship game 53-49 to the host Tigers (7-0). The Vikings (7-2) were led by Will Grafe (14 points) and Donovan Hawkins (10 points).

Piner took third in the same tournament as the Prospectors beat Eureka 59-49 on the final day of play. Kansh Sing and Ladainian Kuok each had each 12 points and Theo McDowell chipped in 10.

The Casa Grande boys took fourth in the Miramonte Matador Invitational, falling 55-46 to Alhambra on Saturday. Tory Cain led the Gauchos (2-2) with 14 points and Logan Bailey added 8 points with a pair of threes.

St. Vincent moved to 3-0 on the year with a sound 52-30 win over Tomales on Saturday. Jake DeCarli paced the Mustangs with 9 points, 5 rebounds while Killian Collins added 8 points, 4 rebounds and Matt Kropelnicki chipped in 7 points, 9 rebounds.

Maria Carrillo lost in the consolation game of the Rose City Classic at Cardinal Newman, falling 45-44 to Shasta on Saturday. Luc Guggiana scored 21 pts and with a trio of three for the Pumas (3-4).

Girls basketball

Piner picked up its biggest win of the season, 46-40 over previously undefeated Casa Grande on Saturday. Sarah Tait had 18 points, 10 rebounds to lead the Prospectors, who are now 10-2 on the year.

The Gauchos (6-1) were led by Cassie Llaverias and Amalie Barr, who had 8 points apiece.

Cardinal Newman (5-3) finished second in the Paris Twins Tournament at Piedmont, falling 59-32 to Valley Christian-San Jose (7-0) in the title game.

Windsor finished second in its Rumble at the Jungle tournament, falling 64-41 to Heritage in the championship on Saturday.

Meredith Gilbertson led the Jaguars (2-5) with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and Skyler Westover added 8 points. Grace Boyle was named to the all-tournament team.

Montgomery took home the consolation title with a 47-16 win over Tam. Sydney Rouleau scored a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (4-2) and Elias Arias made the all-tournament team.

Petaluma (1-7) picked up its first win of the season, topping Napa (0-4) in the seventh-place game.

Boys soccer

Maria Carrillo scored four goals in the second half to pull away from Healdsburg on Saturday for a 6-1 win. The Pumas (3-1-2) got goals from five different players as Wesley Allen, Franco Canseco, Carlos Rivas, Evan Lepe and Adrian Valencia each found the back of the net. Allen and Rivas also had assists.

Angel Manrique did the goal scoring for the Hounds (0-2) and Sebastian Rodriguez added an assist.

