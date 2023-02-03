Prep roundup: Healdsburg girls close in on league hoops title

The Healdsburg girls basketball team has now won 13 of its past 14 games with Thursday night’s 46-11 demolition of host St. Vincent in a North Bay League Redwood division game.

The first-place Greyhounds (21-4, 10-1) can clinch the regular-season title with a win Saturday at home against last-place Piner. It would be Healdsburg’s first regular-season championship pennant since the 2004 season.

“We are playing well right now. We are playing really good defense,” Healdsburg coach Steve Zichichi said. “Our shooting has been really good.”

The Greyhounds poured in six 3-points against the overmatched sixth-place Mustangs (10-15, 2-10). St. Vincent has lost six of its last seven games.

Healdsburg led 13-3 after one quarter and 25-5 at halftime to put the game away early.

“We came out really fast and played outstanding defense. We made it very difficult for St. Vincent to get off good shots,” Zichichi said. “We dominated on the boards and pushed the ball up the court.”

The Greyhounds were paced by Maddie Wagner (11 points, 5 rebounds), Itzel Ortiz (10 points, 13 rebounds) and Ashley Behrens (9 points, 6 steals).

“We put Ashley on every team’s best player, and she just shuts them down. She just hounded St. Vincent’s point guard and just kept stripping her of the ball,” Zichichi said. “Maddie played a great all-around game. Itzel always gets inside and works hard.”

In another NBL-Redwood girls battle between the third- and fourth-place teams in front of a packed house on Santa Rosa’s seniors night, Rancho Cotate prevailed 43-29 after a rough start.

“In the first half, our girls were definitely rattled and spooked a bit,” Rancho Cotate coach Mario Newton said of the raucous Santa Rosa crowd, which included members of the Santa Rosa boys hoops team cheering near the sideline. “We had a lot of turnovers at the beginning; Santa Rosa’s boys were so loud. Their gym was filled with great energy. Santa Rosa played really well.”

After losing the first quarter 11-8, Rancho Cotate (12-13, 8-3) regained its footing and won the second quarter 12-3 to take a 20-14 halftime lead.

“We won the first quarter, but we had six of our 14 turnovers in the second quarter. We made some mental errors and gave them the ball,” Santa Rosa (14-10, 6-5) coach Luis Patrick said. “We had a stretch when we had too many turnovers. It is hard to win games with only three points in a quarter.”

In the second half, the Cougars put the game away with their superior size and muscle. Rancho Cotate racked up a litany of buckets on second-chance points thanks to offensive rebounds.

“In the first half we didn’t play well, and we had trouble shooting,” Newton said. “In the second half the girls got their composure back. We pulled away and got more rebounds. We went to our strength inside in the second half.”

Rancho Cotate had a 55-47 edge in overall rebounds.

“We were outsized. Rancho is the biggest team in our league. They are strong down low and hard to move,” Patrick said. “Our plan was to be physical, and we did the best job we could with what we had. I’m proud of our effort. We are one of the smallest teams in the league.”

Rancho Cotate was led by Janice Williams with 13 points and Reese Hackamack with 10 points.

“Janice was hitting her shots in the second half. She started not rushing,” Newton said. “She was a floor general. She played with much more confidence in the second half.”

Santa Rosa was guided by Kate Townsend (10 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals) and Sydney Duncan (9 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks).

At Elsie Allen, visiting second-place Windsor won easily, 58-27, over the fifth-place Lobos in an NBL-Redwood contest.

Windsor (14-10, 8-2) broke out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back for its seventh consecutive victory. Elsie Allen is now 14-9 and 4-7.

“We are playing our best basketball of the year right now,” Windsor coach Joe Passalacqua said. “We have played pretty good defense lately.”

Windsor won the second quarter 19-6 to take a commanding 32-8 lead into halftime.

“Our full-court man defense created some turnovers. We got some buckets in transition,” Passalacqua said. “We executed on defense.”

Windsor was led by Bella Tavolacci with 19 points, including all four of her 3-point attempts.

“Bella had a very hot hand tonight,” Passalacqua said. “When she is hitting her 3-point shot, she is very tough to defend.”

Also chipping in significantly for the Jaguars were Olivia Wright (8 points, 8 rebounds) and Annabel Braunstein (8 points, 4 rebounds).

Elsewhere, Maria Carrillo had an unfortunate end to the regular season, losing a nonleague game to Archbishop Riordan of San Francisco by a score of 54-47.

A three-point third quarter doomed the Pumas, though Leyna Gorauskas had yet another double-double with 15 points and 19 rebounds. Keira Cangson added 18 points.

Girls soccer

Maria Carrillo handed Cardinal Newman its first loss of the season Thursday night, winning 1-0. In a tight battle throughout, it was a second-half goal by Sydney Ngo that proved to be the difference. Kalli Cho earned the assist.

It was the Atiana Santoyo and Kiana Guzman show for Piner, as the Prospectors beat Santa Rosa 3-1. Piner killed the game with two goals in the second half. Guzman scored twice, while Santoyo scored a goal and had two assists.

Julia Dolph had two goals and two assists as Healdsburg buried Kelseyville 5-0. Fiona Neal, Maddie Munselle and Viola Santana were the other goal scorers for the Greyhounds, while Yanet Pacheco also had an assist.

