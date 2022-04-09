Prep roundup: Jayson Licea tosses no-hitter for Healdsburg

In a night where runs were at premium, it helped that the Healdsburg baseball team had Jayson Licea on its side.

The junior pitcher tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks to lead the Greyhounds to a 1-0 win over visiting Piner on Friday night in North Bay League-Redwood play. The only baserunners allowed by Licea were via hit by pitches, one in the first and one in the third.

Neither came back to bite the Greyhounds (10-5, 4-2).

“Our defense was spectacular,” said Healdsburg head coach Mark Domenichelli.

Licea needed just 59 pitches to pick up his fourth win of the season. On the year he’s 4-3 with a 1.60 earned run average with 25 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

Offensively, Matthew Rowland doubled in a two-hit performance and Gavin Valls drove in the game’s only run with an RBI single in the first.

Healdsburg managed just four hits, three of which came in the first, as Piner starter Dustin Currin turned in a strong outing in defeat. He went six innings with four hits, a run, two walks and a strikeouts.

The Prospectors fall to 0-5 in league play and 3-13 overall.

Elsewhere in the Redwood division, first-place West County, the No. 6 team in the Press Democrat’s rankings, knocked off St. Vincent 11-4 to complete the season sweep of the Mustangs.

Branden Kirtley went 6.1 innings with seven hits, two earned runs, five strikeouts and a walk for the win. Jake Fitch hit a grand slam in support while Miles Snodgrass went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Nico Antonini went 3 for 4 and Carter Payte 2 for 4 for the Mustangs (7-6, 3-3).

West County is now 11-5 overall and 6-0 in league, two games ahead of second-place Healdsburg.

In the NBL-Oak, No. 3 Windsor got a dominant pitching performance from Antonio Rivera in a 2-0 bounce-back win over No. 7 Rancho Cotate on Friday.

Rivera allowed just two hits with no walks and six strikeouts, improving to 4-1 on the season and helping the Jaguars (11-3, 1-1) snap a two-game skid. The senior hurler retired the final 12 batters he faced in order and lowered his ERA to 1.79. On the year he also has 46 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched.

Brayden Colletto doubled and drove in a run while Carson Dillon also recorded an RBI with a hit. The Jaguars managed just three hits as a team, stymied by the efforts of the Cougars’ Nate O’Leal (three innings, three hits, two runs, one strikeout) and Reed Steffens (four innings, three strikeouts).

The Cougars (7-7, 1-1) will look to bounce back in a non-league game at Napa on Saturday.

League-leading and top-ranked Cardinal Newman picked up another close win in Oak play as it completed the season sweep of No. 8 Maria Carrillo 3-0 on Friday to extend its winning streak to 12 games.

Landen Rota picked up the win, firing five innings of three-hit ball with five strikeout and three walks. Tanner Bradley finished things off with two no-hit innings for the save.

Nate Phelps and Anane Wilson each had two hits for the Cardinals (12-1, 4-0) while Bradley and Gavin Rognlien each drove in a run.

Despite the loss, the Pumas (5-9-1, 0-2) got a stellar outing from starter Wesley Allen, who pitched all six innings with six hits, five strikeouts and four walks.

The Cardinals will take a week off from league play for the prestigious Boras Classic tournament in Sacramento next week. They’ll open the showcase against Sacred Heart Cathedral on Monday.

Elsewhere in the Oak, No. 5 Ukiah routed No. 10 Montgomery 18-5 on Friday thanks to an 11-run sixth inning.

It’s the sixth straight win for Ukiah (12-3, 2-0), which got big offensive contributions from Austin Ford (2 for 5, triple, five RBIs), Caleb Ford (3 for 4, double, two RBIs), Hunter Schnitzius (2 for 4, double, triple, two RBIs), Jace Pullins (2 for 4, two RBIs) and Ethan Rinehart (1 for 4, two RBIs).

USC commit Sam Valenti hit a grand slam to lead the Vikings (6-10, 0-4).

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, the pitching for No. 4 Petaluma continues to shine as Jack Palmer turned in a strong complete-game outing in a 3-1 win over Justin-Siena.

Palmer was lights out, allowing six hits and an unearned run with six strikeouts and two walks, outdueling Braves’ ace Nick Andrews, who struck out eight with no walks but allowed six hits and three runs in his six innings of work.

The Trojans’ pitching has now allowed just one run in four of their last five games.

Joe Brown doubled, Wyatt Davis had two hits while Aaron Davainis and David Wood each drove in a run for Petaluma, which is now 7-5 overall and in first place in the VVAL at 5-0.

There is a two-way tie for second in the VVAL after Napa knocked off No. 9 Sonoma Valley 4-2 on Friday.

It’s the third straight loss for the Dragons (6-9, 3-2) who will look to bounce back at Justin-Siena next week.

Boys lacrosse

Cardinal Newman took a tough loss to Vintage on Friday, falling to the Crushers 14-4 in the VVAL.

Sophomore Presley Lashinski scored twice while Roger Muckenfuss and Max Schmidt each added a goal for the Cardinals (2-9, 1-4).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.