Prep roundup: Kirtley leads West County baseball to seventh straight win

The West County baseball team continued its stellar play of late with a 9-2 win over Piner to stay undefeated in North Bay League-Redwood play on Friday.

Branden Kirtley tossed a complete game with six hits, one walk, two earned runs and three strikeouts to help league-leading West County (14-5, 8-0) to its seventh consecutive win. West County is ranked No. 7 in the Press Democrat’s top 10.

Offensively, Lars Kristensen had two hits and three RBIs while Miles Snodgrass went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Conner Dooley and Jake Fitch both added 3-for-4 days with an RBI apiece.

West County now holds a two-game lead over Healdsburg for the top spot in the NBL-Redwood.

No. 10 Healdsburg dropped a non-league game on Friday to Branson, 5-1.

Jayson Licea drove in a run to support his own cause on the mound, where he went 5 1/3 innings with four hits, five runs (one earned), three walks and three strikeouts.

The Greyhounds dropped to 12-6 overall and 6-2 in league.

On Thursday, Santa Rosa beat St. Vincent for the second time this week, downing the Mustangs 8-4.

The Panthers (5-14, 3-5) blasted four home runs in the game, two off the bat of sophomore Nolan Bankston, who went 2 for 3 with four RBIs. Will Logue added a solo shot and Xavian Dominguez added a home run in two-RBI outing.

Sebastian Bohn tossed a complete game, allowing seven hits, four earned runs and four walks with two strikeouts.

St. Vincent falls to 9-8 overall and 5-5 in league.

Jumping back to Friday, sophomore Lucas Hermes tossed a complete game shutout on just 82 pitches to lead No. 6 Rancho Cotate to a 1-0 win over No. 8 Maria Carrillo.

Hermes allowed five hits and two walks with four strikeouts to help the Cougars (10-9, 3-3) move into a tie with No. 5 Ukiah for third place in the league standings.

The Cougars got their lone run of the game on an RBI single from Caze Derammelaere in the fourth inning. That was one of just three hits they managed on Friday as Montgomery’s Ben Carlile turned in an equally impressive outing in defeat.

In six innings of work, Carlile struck out three with no walks and no earned runs, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Vikings from falling to 1-5 in league and 7-12 overall.

Elsewhere in the NBL-Oak on Friday, No. 4 Windsor took over sole control of second place with a 12-3 rout of No. 8 Maria Carrillo.

The Jaguars (14-4, 4-2) led 4-2 through three innings before blowing the game open with a seven-run fourth.

Antonio Rivera drove in three with a triple while Brayden Colletto and Elijah Hackathorn each doubled with two RBIs to lead the offensive effort.

Rivera also pitched four innings with six strikeouts, four hits, one earned run and three walks to move to 5-2 on the year. Joseph Bettiga went three innings in relief with one hit and two walks.

The Pumas drop to 6-12-1 overall and 1-5 in league.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Sonoma Valley snapped a six-game losing streak with a 9-1 win over American Canyon on Friday.

Beau Jurasek went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Christian Hernandez drove in a pair in a 1-for-3 day, Jaren Kneeland added two more RBIs and Landon Waldrop went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI.

Starter Grant Boydell threw a complete game, striking out four with no walks, six hits and one earned run for the Dragons (7-11, 4-4).

The highly anticipated Petaluma-Casa Grande game scheduled for Friday was postponed due to poor field conditions. The game is set to be made up on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Softball

No. 1 Rancho Cotate held on for a too-close-for-comfort 5-4 win over No. 10 West County in NBL-Oak play on Friday.

The first-place Cougars (11-3, 8-2) led 5-1 heading into the seventh before West County (7-11, 2-8) scored three runs in the top of the frame. It threatened for more but Rancho Cotate’s Paige Vraneswich got a groundout with runners on first and second to end the game.

Vraneswich earned the save in relief of winning pitcher Lexi Samson, who struck out two with nine hits and a run in five innings.

Vraneswich added two hits with an RBI at the plate while Kayla Mahnken drove in two runs and Samson and Tiyana Hunt-Martinez each added solo RBIs.

For West County, Elliot Gorath doubled and drove in a run, Rylie Koehler tripled and Kylee Bauman had three hits with an RBI.

In the NBL-Redwood, it was all St. Vincent on Friday as the No. 8 Mustangs routed Santa Rosa 17-1 in five innings

It’s the eighth straight win for St. Vincent (12-5, 8-0), which now holds a two-and-a-half game lead atop the league standings.

Sophia Skubic had a huge game, throwing a complete-game with eight strikeouts and going 3 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs at the plate. Maddie De La Montanya also went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs, Vanessa Rios went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs and Kat Cespedes went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Swimming

Ukiah hit the road and swept Montgomery at Finley Pool on Thursday.

The Wildcats defeated the Vikings 129-24 in the boys competition and 110-53 in the girls.

Here are the winners and their times.

Boys

200 Medley Relay: Ukiah, 2:03.40

200 Free: Mason Flammang, Ukiah, 2:06.72

200 IM: Nick Larson, Ukiah, 2:14.74

50 Free: Luke Koball, Ukiah, 24.07

100 Fly: Luke Koball, Ukiah, 1:01.73

100 Free: Mason Flammang, Ukiah, 56.62

500 Free: Austin Danner, Ukiah, 5:43.54

200 Free Relay: Ukiah, 1:41.18

100 Back: Forrest Lefebvre, Ukiah, 1:09.76

100 Breast: Nick Larson, Ukiah, 1:11.37

400 Free Relay: Ukiah, 3:46.09

Girls

200 Medley Relay: Ukiah, 2:26.81

200 Free: Julia Salomone, Ukiah, 2:58.40

200 IM: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 2:38.09

50 Free: Lyla Snyder, Montgomery, 29.50

100 Fly: Lyla Snyder, Montgomery, 1:15.84

100 Free: Taylor Owen, Ukiah, 1:13.16

500 Free: Jessica Kraemer, Ukiah, 6:20.81

200 Free Relay: Ukiah, 2:20.13

100 Back: Trix Holstine, Ukiah, 1:18.64

100 Breast: Alex Castagna, Ukiah, 1:34.69

400 Free Relay: Ukiah, 4:53.23

