Prep roundup: Local boys basketball matchups set in semifinals of Rose City, REIBT tournaments

Friday night will feature several good local boys basketball matchups in yet another packed weekend of tournaments.

In the semifinals of Cardinal Newman’s Rose City, the host Cardinals will face Rancho Cotate while defending champion Petaluma will square off with St. Francis-Mountain View.

The Cardinals (7-0) shrugged off a slow start to coast to a 69-21 win over Woodside in Thursday’s tournament opener. Gavin Vogensen led the way with 14 points and Vero Puoeu and Jake Joerger each added 10.

The Cougars (4-5), their semifinal opponents, got past Shasta 54-50 behind 26 points from sophomore Adam Pengel.

On the other side of the bracket, the Trojans (2-0) beat up on Tamalpais 81-50. Andy Bai had a game-high 16 points, while Elliot Blue and Shane Douglas added 15 points apiece.

The Trojans will be facing off against a stout St. Francis-Mountain team that routed Maria Carrillo 73-32. Spencer Hubenette scored nine points to lead the Pumas (1-3), who will play Tam in the loser’s bracket at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Petaluma’s semifinal game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the Cardinal Newman-Rancho Cotate game to follow.

At the 73rd annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament at Healdsburg, the host Greyhounds scored a 56-47 win over Kelseyville to open pool play and improve to 6-0 on the year.

Sam Vanden Heuvel scored 24 points and Max Hubbell added 18 to pace the Greyhounds, who will play Windsor on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. to close out pool play. The Jaguars (3-3) beat Kelseyville 69-30 in their opener on Wednesday.

Ukiah also stayed unbeaten on the year with a 69-39 win over Middletown on Thursday. The Wildcats will put their 7-0 record on the line against Justin-Siena (6-1), which beat Middletown 89-16 on Wednesday.

Down in the Bay Area at the Miramonte Matador Invitational, Casa Grande won its opening game 46-37 over Tracy. Carter Cerruti scored 18 points and Jordan Giacomini 13 for the Gauchos (2-1), who will play Carlmont-Belmont in the semis on Friday.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman opened tournament play at the Paris Twins Classic hosted by Piedmont on Thursday with an impressive 65-47 win over St. Ignatius, a team ranked No. 10 in the Bay Area by the San Jose Mercury News.

The Cardinals (5-1) were led by sophomore Kat Schat (16 points) and got strong efforts out of Abbie Mullins (12 points), Kaida Angelo (11 points) and Leah Mauritson (10 points).

The Cardinals will play tournament host Piedmont (3-0) at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Locally, at the Windsor Holiday Classic, Branson got the better of Montgomery 52-24 in the first round of play. Kaia Eubanks had 10 points and Emily Mathis eight for the Vikings (1-3), who will face Amador Valley (3-2) on Friday.

Girls soccer

Cardinal Newman pushed its record to 4-0 with a 2-1 win over Marin Academy, the reigning North Coast Section Division 4 champion, on Thursday.

The Cardinals trailed 1-0 at the half but netted two goals in the second half courtesy of Natalia Belmonte and Abella Hunter to rally to the win.

Healdsburg moved to 3-0 on the year on Thursday, beating Roseland University Prep 2-1. Sophia Saini and Viola Santana scored for the Greyhounds.

Boys soccer

Piner bounced back from an 0-2 start in a big way Thursday, netting a convincing 8-0 win over Deer Valley. Adrian Olea, Tony Pacheco and Sebastian Martin scored two goals apiece for the Prospectors (1-2), while Octavio Romero and Jose Laureles added solo goals.

Casa Grande won its season opener 1-0 over Windsor on Tuesday. Jose Chavez scored the game’s only goal in the first half to lead the Gauchos out to a 1-0 start to the year. Windsor falls to 1-1.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.