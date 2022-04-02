Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo baseball on win streak

Josh Volmerding continues to impress for the Maria Carrillo baseball team.

The junior lefty fired six innings of two-hit ball with nine strikeouts as he helped the Pumas capture their third straight win, 2-1 over visiting Archie Williams on Friday in nonleague play.

Volmerding is now 2-2 on the year with 42 strikeouts and a 1.85 earned run average in 34 innings.

2023 LHP Josh Volmerding of Maria Carrillo HS (Santa Rosa) is carving… 83-86 (last pitch in 4th 86), mixing four pitches, quick tempo. Demeanor unflappable.@PBR_Uncommitted @PBR_California @BayAreaWS pic.twitter.com/LRkthZK8ms — PBR Northern CA (@Clemmens_PBR) March 19, 2022

The Pumas (5-7-1) trailed 1-0 entering the sixth inning but scored twice in the frame to jump into the lead. Carson Smith delivered the game-tying hit before Wesley Allen brought home the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

Maria Carrillo will open North Bay League-Oak play on Wednesday at Cardinal Newman.

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, Casa Grande moved back to .500 in league play with a 5-2 win over Justin-Siena behind a complete-game gem from Wyatt Abramson.

Abramson struck out 10 with no walks and allowed five hits and one earned run to help the Gauchos (9-4, 2-2) bounce back from their loss to Petaluma on Wednesday.

Nick Tobin led the way offensively with a double and two RBIs. Mason Cox, Dylan Peterson and Jack Lundberg each drove in one.

Petaluma routed American Canyon 12-1 in five innings to stay undefeated in the VVAL.

Brayden Breen hit a three-run, pinch-hit home run and Dante Vachini added a solo shot to pace the Trojans (5-4, 3-0). Cal signee Joe Brown also collected three hits and an RBI, Spencer Norman had two hits including a double and drove in a pair, Colton Dilena had two RBIs and Kisho Li Kircher tripled with an RBI.

On the mound, Zach Fiene got the win with four strong innings of work, allowing just three hits and an unearned run.

Ukiah won its fourth straight game on Friday, topping Arroyo-San Lorenzo 7-1 in a nonleague game behind a stellar pitching performance from Kessler Koch.

The sophomore pitched six innings of one-run ball with five hits, no walks and six strikeouts to help the Wildcats improve to 10-3 overall.

Caleb Ford doubled and drove in three while Koch went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

The Wildcats will open NBL-Oak play on Wednesday at Montgomery.

West County blanked Santa Rosa 4-0 on Friday to stay atop the NBL-Redwood standings.

Hunter Cassatt went 2 for 3 with two RBIs while Lars Kristensen also went 2 for 3 and Miles Snodgrass doubled for West County (9-5, 4-0). Brandon Kirtley got the win on the mound.

Stats were not available for Kirtley or Santa Rosa.

Josh Malik tossed 6⅔ strong innings to lead St. Vincent to a 10-4 win over Healdsburg in NBL-Redwood play on Friday.

Malik, a sophomore, allowed three hits, four earned runs and four walks with six strikeouts to pick up his second win of the year.

He also drove in a run on offense. Eddy Stone paced the Mustangs (7-4, 3-1) with a 3-for-3 performance with two doubles, an RBI and four runs scored. Jack Davis contributed a pair of hits with two RBIs and Liam O’Hare recorded a hit and an RBI.

Healdsburg (8-5, 2-2) was led by Jack Domenichelli (1 for 3, RBI) and Ayden Herguth (1 for 3, RBI).

Softball

Rancho Cotate will be playing in the championship flight of the Antioch Rotary Softball Invitational after winning its first two games of the tournament on Friday.

The Cougars (6-1) got a 5-3 win over James Logan-Union City in their opener before taking down Pittsburg 6-3. They’ll play two more games on Saturday afternoon.

Windsor romped its way to a 20-4 win over Santa Rosa in nonleague play on Friday.

The Jaguars (7-5) broke the game open with an 18-run second inning.

Jennifer Doherty doubled twice and drove in four runs, Haley Homan went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Sofia Uricoechea drove in three runs with a hit, Riley Zwetsloot had two RBIs, Grace Boyle went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Demi Lagourgue doubled and drove in two runs.

Danniella Lee went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a double to pace Santa Rosa (3-8).

Montgomery ran into a buzz saw in an 8-0 loss to Redwood-Larkspur on Friday.

Giants ace Sadie Leonard, a Williams College commit, struck out 16 batters with one walk and two hits allowed in the complete-game shutout.

Sara Habkirk and Elle Picard had the two hits for the Vikings (3-6).

Boys lacrosse

Windsor snapped a three-game with an 11-7 win over Cardinal Newman in a league battle on Friday.

Dustin Smith the led way for the Jaguars (3-4, 1-1 VVAL) with four goals and an assist. Andre Boardman also scored four goals while Jayk Oberkirch added two. Freshman goalkeeper Jackson Frazier had three saves in net.

Freshman Zach Raia led the Cardinals (2-6, 1-3) with five goals, Brian Cvitanovic added a pair and Thomas Dang recorded 13 saves in net.

Boys tennis

Maria Carrillo swept visiting Montgomery on Friday in league play.

Collecting wins for the Pumas in singles were No. 1 Chase Hunter, 6-4, 6-2, No. 2 Pranav Thygarajan, 6-2, 6-3, Chris Leung, 6-1, 6-2, and Luke Negri, 6-0, 6-0. In doubles, Joey Manfredi and Kendall Lee won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Taro Zingg and Adrian Chau won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Jackson Dorr and Gavin Baker won at No. 3 6-0, 6-0.

On Thursday, West County got past Windsor 5-2.

West County swept doubles with wins at No. 1 from Evan Rosin and Jack Stoufer, 6-4, 6-4, No. 2 Tyler Whitehorn and Braedan Richardson, 6-4, 6-2, and No. 3 Jasper Kapur and Ethan Dutt, 6-1,6-1.

In singles, West County’s No. 1 Jonathan Doughtie defeated Gabe Smith, 6-0, 6-2, and No. 2 Steven Doody beat Dorian Cabalo, 3-6, 6-1 ,7-6.

Windsor got wins in No. 3 singles from Finn Grace, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and No. 4 Kai Clifton, 6-2, 6-1.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.