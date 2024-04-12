Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo, Cardinal Newman, Ukiah among boys golf winners

Boys golf

Maria Carrillo 178, Montgomery 198

The Pumas had all five of their counting scorers shoot under 40 in a big NBL dual match at Sugarloaf Golf Course on Thursday.

Justin Sullivan and Mateo Rivas shared medalist honors with a score of one-over par 33, followed by teammates Dom Neri (36) and Aiden Padgett (37). Langston Alexander had the final counting score at 39. Sullivan also had the highlight of the round, an Eagle 2 on hole No. 1.

Hunter Ellisen shot six-over par 38 to pace Montgomery. Jackie Picard and Will Clemente shot 39, Jaden Greer 40 and Jackson Ortiz 42.

Cardinal Newman 186, Santa Rosa 286

Ryan Bello shot two-under par 34 to lead the Cardinals to a big NBL victory over the Panthers at Valley of the Moon on Thursday.

All five Cardinals broke 40 on the day. Following Bello were Jon Rasso (37), Grant Wilhelm and Chase Mandel (38) and Will Carlson (39).

For Santa Rosa, Patrick Seau shot 46, Luke Roberds 47, Cooper Kelsey 61, Angel Lopez 64 and Cannon Meiers 68.

Ukiah 227, Piner 297

The Wildcats beat the Prospectors in an NBL match on a blustery Thursday at Bodega Bay.

Ukiah’s Evan Lodge took home medalist honors with a score of six-over par 41, followed by teammates Kallum Thurston (43) and Jack Laramendy (44). Shay Parrish (49) and Austin Pardini (50) rounded out the Wildcats’ scorers.

For Piner, Richard Marquez shot 52, JM Vasquez 57, Rafael Topete 60, Humberto Figueroa 62 and Alan Cortez 66.

Rancho Cotate 217, Healdsburg 249

The Cougars took down the Greyhounds at Foxtail South on Thursday in an NBL match.

Austin Fettkether led the way with a score of five-over par 40 while Logan Christian shot the second-best individual score of 42. Mason Fettkether (44), Mason Waters (45) and Nate Soiland (46) rounded out their scorers.

Healdsburg was led by Evan Barens (46) and Beckett Little (47) and got counting scores of 51 from Thatcher Little and Alex Fitzpatrick and 54 from Cayson Hagen.

Swimming

Windsor swam to a big sweep over Piner an NBL dual meet Thursday.

The Jaguars boys won 141-7 while the girls won 130-17.

Here are the winners and their times.

Boys: Windsor 141, Piner 7

200 Medley Relay: Windsor, 2:08.84

200 Free: Evan Hailey, Windsor, 2:16.82

200 IM: Avi Pfeffer, Windsor, 2:36.30

50 Free: Drew Hansen, Windsor, 28.04

100 Fly: Cooper Donoho, Windsor, 1:12.54

100 Free: Isaac Ericsson, Windsor, 1:05.58

500 Free: Liam West, Windsor, 6:23.64

200 Free Relay: Windsor, 1:58.02

100 Back: Avi Pfeffer, Windsor, 1:17.66

100 Breast: Isaac Ericsson, Windsor, 1:23.24

400 Free Relay: Windsor, 4:38.59

Girls: Windsor 130, Piner 17

200 Medley Relay: Windsor, 2:49.98

200 Free: Payton Mezzanatto, Windsor, 3:00.82

200 IM: JoJo Robertson, Windsor, 3:03.46

50 Free: Norah Ericsson, Windsor, 30.40

100 Fly: Norah Ericsson, Windsor, 1:31.82

100 Free: Sophia Jacobs, Windsor, 1:08.40

500 Free: Macaela Healy, Windsor, 8:20.87

200 Free Relay: Windsor, 2:05.84

100 Back: Payton Mezzanatto, Windsor, 1:26.84

100 Breast: Bella Boardman, Windsor, 1:28.72

400 Free Relay: Windsor, 4:44.95

Boys tennis

Analy 4 Windsor 3

The Tigers edged out the Jaguars in a tight NBL dual match Thursday.

Analy took No. 1 and No. 3 singles, courtesy of wins from Ethan Dutt (6-2, 6-1) and Henry Ugar (6-2, 4-6, 21-19) and won No. 2 and No. 3 doubles behind Antonio Guiterrez/ Diego Barrera (6-2, 6-1) and Catcher Bettinelli/Harry Bettineli.

Windsor got wins at No. 2 and No. 4 singles from Drew Peterson (6-3, 7-6) and Ben Olson (4-6, 6-2, 10-8) and No. 1 doubles Drew Kurskeski/Colby Mounts (7-6 (2), 6-3).

St. Vincent 5, Rancho Cotate 2

The Mustangs scored an NBL dual match win over the Cougars on Wednesday.

St. Vincent scored singles win from No. 2 David Schur and No. 3 Rhys Marcotte and No. 1 doubles Luka Kaarup/Aziz Atauah. Rancho Cotate defaulted at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

The Cougars got their wins at No. 1 singles from James Phan and No. 4 singles from Damien Viralas.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.