Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo clinches league titles in golf, tennis

The Maria Carrillo boys golf team secured the North Bay League-Oak title on Monday, capturing its fifth league win of the season at Fountaingrove on Monday.

The Pumas had all five players shoot in the 80s for team score of 412, 12 shots better than runner-up and match host Cardinal Newman. Jesse DeBaca and Griffin Quan each carded 8-over par 80s to pace the Pumas, who are 5-0 in league matches this season.

The Cardinals, who are second in the league standings, finished with a 424 team score, led by Ryan Bello’s 80.

Windsor came in third with 432 and got a 75 from Nick Savano, tied for the lowest scored of the day with Cambran Nevil of West County, which finished fifth in the six-team match.

Montgomery finished fourth with a 477, paced by Zach Henschel’s 91

And Santa Rosa rounded out the pack behind Max Townsend’s 82.

The final match of the year is slated for this Friday at Bennett Valley with the NBL Individual Qualifying Tournament scheduled for Monday at Rooster Run.

Tennis

With their 6-1 win over Santa Rosa on Monday, Maria Carrillo clinched the NBL-Oak team title.

It was a relatively quiet day on the courts as Santa Rosa defaulted in four matches – all three lines of doubles and No. 3 singles.

The Panthers did get a win out of No. 1 singles player Blake Grudzien, who defeated Chris Leung 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in a long, three-set battle.

Maria Carrillo’s Kendall Lee secured a 6-0, 6-0 win over Kyle Bradford in No. 2 singles, which was enough to give the Pumas the edge over the Panthers.

Next up is the NBL Singles Tournament, taking place Thursday and Friday at Santa Rosa High School. The Doubles Tournament will followed next Monday and Tuesday at Santa Rosa.

Softball

Trailing in the final two innings against their cross-town rival, Petaluma rallied for a wild 8-7 win over visiting Casa Grande on Tuesday, completing the season sweep of the Gauchos in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

The Trojans (9-4, 4-2), ranked No. 2 in the Press Democrat’s top 10, battled back from a 7-3 hole with three runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to one heading into the bottom of the seventh, then proceeded to score two runs in the inning to steal the win in walk-off fashion.

Karlie Bernich scored the winning run, sliding home safely from third on a wild pitch with two outs and the bases loaded.

Sophomore Mya Gonzalez had a monster game at the plate, hitting two home runs with three RBIs to help her own effort in the circle. She went the distance for the Trojans, allowing eight hits with seven runs, five walks and three strikeouts. Mallory O'Keefe also homered and doubled with an RBI while Brycelyn Casey and Alyssa Goebel each went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

For the No. 3 Gauchos (7-8, 3-5), freshman Lauren Ketchu doubled with an RBI and Jamie McGaughey drove in two runs.

Also in the VVAL on Tuesday, Sonoma Valley dropped a league game to American Canyon 15-5.

Victoria Magnani went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Dragons (6-12, 3-6), who beat Justin-Siena 12-2 in five innings on Monday. In that game, Magnani drove in three runs on a hit, Gianna Chiotti added two RBIs, while Kayla Amormino, Katherine Kiser, Ashley Amormino and Andee Plaskett each had an RBI apiece.

Kiser threw a complete game against the Braves with five hits, two runs, three walks and three strikeouts.

Tuesday also featured a packed slate in the North Bay League.

In the Oak Division, No. 4 Maria Carrillo scored a 14-4 win over No. 9 Montgomery.

Sophomore Haylie Padgett went 4 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs and Madison Cooper went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI to pace the Pumas (10-6, 6-4). Olivia Rivera and Alexis Hoke each went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Cooper earned the win in the circle, striking out four with three hits and a run allowed in four innings of work.

Ava Parmelee went 2 for 4 with an RBI while Izzy Sullivan and Elle Picard each drove in runs for the Vikings (4-12, 3-8), who have now dropped five straight.

No. 6 Windsor snapped its two-game skid with a 16-6 win over No. 8 West County in five innings on Tuesday.

Maddie Senkowski led the offensive attack for the Jaguars (12-7, 6-5), going 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. Also contributing were Demi Lagourgue (1 for 4, two RBIs), Riley Zwetsloot (1 for 2, double, two RBIs), Sophia Soltanizadeh (1 for 2, two RBIs) and Lily Caughie (3 for 4, double, RBI).

For West County (7-12, 2-9), Malley Dyck and Rylie Koehler each went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

In the Redwood Division, No. 7 St. Vincent bounced back from a 6-5 extra-innings loss to Ukiah on Monday with a 12-4 win over Piner on Tuesday.

Ukiah (11-6, 8-2), which is now just a game behind the Mustangs (13-6, 9-1) in the league race, won in the bottom of the ninth off of two costly errors from St. Vincent.