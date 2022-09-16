Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo girls tennis extends winning streak

The Maria Carrillo girls tennis team secured its third win of the week on Thursday, turning back Rancho Cotate with a 7-0 sweep.

In singles play, Colleen Morris won at No. 1 with a score of 6-0, 6-0 while Kayilyn Shin took No. 2, 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3, Shrutti Pillai won 6-0, 6-0 and at No. 4 Riya Ramakrishnan 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles followed the same script, as Sebin Park and Tessa Tappe won at No. 1, 6-1, 6-0 and Taylor Neztsosie and Paloma Benedetti claimed No. 2 6-0, 6-0. The Pumas won No. 3 by default.

Volleyball

In a rematch of last year’s North Coast Section Division 4 championship match, Marin Academy got back at Cardinal Newman on Thursday with a 3-1 win, 21-25, 25-21, 25-16, 25-19, avenging its title game loss.

Ali Farquhar had 26 kills and Julia Waller added 12 kills to pace the Cardinals (10-6), who open North Bay League-Oak play next Tuesday at Analy.

In other results Thursday, Santa Rosa outlasted Rancho Cotate in a five-set thriller, defeating the Cougars 20-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12.

The Panthers will head into NBL-Redwood play with a record of 8-5 while Rancho Cotate (5-8) will look to snap its current five-game skid in its league opener at St. Vincent on Tuesday.

In its final nonleague tune-up, Healdsburg beat Casa Grande 3-1 to improve to 8-4 on the year. The Gauchos drop to 0-11.

Girls golf

The Ukiah Wildcats picked up another win this week as they defeated visiting Analy 273-287 at Ukiah Golf Course on Thursday.

Ukiah’s Alex Castagne posted the low score of the day, an 11-over par 46. Lexi Urbina and Ruby Mortier carded a 49 and 51, respectively, for the next best scores for Ukiah.

For Analy, Payton Bunch posted 47 to lead the way, followed by Gemma Guerra with a 56 and Savanna Conwell with a 57.

