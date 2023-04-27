Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa softball win in wild walk-offs; Windsor baseball stays in contention in NBL-Oak

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 26, 2023

Baseball and softball league races continued to heat up on Wednesday with some of the area’s top teams scoring crucial and dramatic wins.

Windsor baseball stayed in the hunt for the North Bay League-Oak crown with a win over Maria Carrillo while the Pumas’ softball team beat Montgomery in walk-off fashion to stay atop the NBL-Oak standings.

The NBL-Redwood featured a few upsets in baseball with Santa Rosa and Piner picking up wins, while Ukiah remains the dominant team in the Redwood softball standings but Santa Rosa is suddenly closing the gap.

Let’s dive into all of Wednesday’s action in tonight’s roundup.

Baseball

No. 3 Windsor 7, Maria Carrillo 3

The Jaguars took care of business in their series opener against the Pumas, keeping pace with Cardinal Newman in the league race.

The win is the fourth in a row for Windsor (15-3, 6-1), which will go for the series sweep of the Pumas (9-8, 2-5) on Friday at home. Windsor needed at least a split to have a shot at the league title when it faces the Cardinals to close out the regular season next week.

Carson Dillon turned in another strong outing to earn the win, striking out five with no walks, nine hits and two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Brett Neidlinger went the final 1 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts to earn the save.

Neidlinger also drove in a pair offensively, while Micah Sanders, Brayden Colletto, Clayton DeMars, Seth England and Noah Strozewski each recorded an RBI. The Jaguars did most of their damage in the second inning when they scored six runs.

Gio Lucchesi and Tommy McPhee each had a pair of hits for the Pumas while Nate Sanders went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kai Beehler was clutch out of the bullpen, going the final 5 2/3 innings with three hits, an earned run, a walk and two strikeouts to keep the Pumas in the game.

No. 4 Ukiah 4, Analy 1

The Wildcats broke open a 1-1 game with some late support for ace Luke Schat, who struck out 11 in another strong outing.

Schat earned the win, moving to 5-1 on the year, with 6 1/3 innings of work, along four hits, an earned run and a walk. Ukiah (12-5, 4-3) scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good. Canyon Loflin had three hits, including two doubles, with an RBI while Nate Looney drove in a pair with a pinch-hit double to lead the Wildcats offensively.

Ben Menard doubled for Analy (6-15, 0-7) and Lars Kristensen drove in a run.

Santa Rosa 6, Healdsburg 4

The Panthers moved into second place in the NBL-Redwood with their win over the Greyhounds.

It’s the third straight win for Santa Rosa, which improves to 10-13 overall and 6-5 in league play with one game remaining.

Nolan Bankston had a huge offensive game for the Panthers as he doubled twice and drove in two runs. Sir Jalen Jones and Martin Gefner each also recorded solo RBIs.

Eisen Fitzgerald went six innings to earn the win, allowing five hits and one earned run with four walks and three strikeouts. Gefner got the final three outs via strikeout with a hit allowed to earn the save.

Sam Vanden Heuvel had three hits while Hayden Mariani had two RBIs to pace the Greyhounds (11-8, 4-4).

While the loss knocks them out of second place in league, the Greyhounds could still have a shot at the league title. They have four league games remaining, including their third and final meeting with league-leading Montgomery. The Greyhounds and Vikings have split their first two meetings.

Piner 8, St. Vincent 7

The Prospectors held on for a dramatic win over the Mustangs in NBL-Redwood play.

After Piner (6-13, 3-6) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-6 lead, St. Vincent (10-10, 3-6) nearly responded to tie the game in the seventh. The Mustangs led off the inning with back-to-back doubles, the second by Eddy Stone to make it 8-7. Stone then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt but was thrown out at home a batter later as he tried to score on a ground ball.

Sokhayne Prak had a huge game for Piner, earning the win out of the bullpen and racking up a game-high three hits at the plate. He pitched the final 2/3 innings with four hits, an earned run and two strikeouts and went 3-for-3 at the dish with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Garrett Drefs also doubled and tripled, Anthony Cordoza had two hits and scored twice and Mason Freeman and Jake Schudel each had a hit and an RBI.

Stone hit a home run, his fourth of the year, and doubled to finish with four RBIs. Jack Montanos added a pair of hits with an RBI while Nico Antonini and Omar Mughannam had an RBI apiece.

Sonoma Academy 3, Credo 2 (9 innings)

In small school action, the Coyotes scored a massive win over the Gryphons to pull into a tie for first place in the North Central League II.

Sonoma Academy (7-1, 5-1) rallied from an early 2-0 hole, tying the game at 2-2 with a run in the sixth and nearly walked it off in the bottom of the seventh but stranded the bases loaded to send the game to extra innings.

After two quiet innings, the Coyotes won it on a walk-off error that scored Joel Zimmer from second.

The loss snaps an eight-game winning streak for Credo (8-4, 5-1), the reigning NCL II champion and runner-up in the NCS Division 6 playoffs.

For Sonoma Academy, Salvador Diaz had two hits with an RBI, Eli Tuckman went 1-for-4 with an RBI while Theo Schneiderman, Zimmer and Myles Texel each had two hits.

Tuckman also started and went eight innings, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs with three walks and seven strikeouts. Zimmer went the final inning with a strikeout to earn the win.

Joel Deering drove in a run for Credo and Kyle Russell collected two hits offensively. Luke Gruendle fired seven innings in a no decision, allowing nine hits and two earned runs with four walks and two strikeouts.

The two teams have four league games remaining. The regular season will conclude with their second and final meeting of the year on April 12.

Softball

No. 2 Maria Carrillo 8, Montgomery 7

It wasn’t easy but the Pumas put together a dramatic rally, capped by a walk-off hit, to finish off the season sweep of the Vikings in NBL-Oak play.

Maria Carrillo (12-2, 9-1) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to erase a 6-2 deficit and take a one-run lead into the final inning. The Vikings (6-8-2, 3-7) tied the game with two outs in the top of the seventh in response but the Pumas got the last laugh as they won on a walk-off groundout from Haylie Padgett in the bottom of the frame.

It wasn’t the only big hit of the day for Padgett. She also hit a grand slam in the Pumas’ five-run sixth and finished 1-for-4 with five RBIs. Erin Kelleher added two RBIs while Rachaely Yaya and Brooke Cooper each had a pair of hits.

For the Vikings, Jayden Cox, Elle Picard and Bella Pena each had an RBI while Picard, Cox, Sydney Millea and Sara Habkirk each also doubled.

The Pumas now have a three-game lead atop the NBL-Oak standings over second-place Cardinal Newman (12-6, 6-4) with five games of league play remaining.

No. 4 Petaluma 5, Sonoma Valley 2

The Trojans took an early lead and held on down the stretch to force a split of the season series against the Dragons.

Petaluma (12-6, 6-4) scored four runs in the second inning and added its fifth in the fourth before the Dragons (9-11, 2-7) added their two runs in the fifth.

Lily Gemma, Casey Sullivan and Jessica Hamilton each had a hit and an RBI for the Trojans offensively, while starting pitcher Lily Pardini went the distance with five hits, two earned runs, seven walks and five strikeouts.

Victoria Magnani and Natalie Broderick each drove in a run for Sonoma Valley and Katherine Kiser recorded a pair of hits.

Ukiah 17, Elsie Allen 4 (4 innings)

The Wildcats kept their league record unblemished with their seventh mercy rule win of NBL-Redwood play.

Kylyn Watkins doubled and hit a home run to finish with five RBIs, Addy Jacobsen added a home run and three RBIs, Kali Garcia doubled twice with an RBI, Aliyah Rosario had two hits and three RBIs and Kaloni Brown drove in two runs with two hits to lead Ukiah (12-5, 10-0).

The Wildcats hold a two-game lead over second-place Santa Rosa atop the Redwood standings with five league games left.

Santa Rosa 15, St. Vincent 14

The Panthers kept pace with Ukiah with a wild walk-off victory over the Mustangs in another contender for craziest game of the year.

Sage Tropf had the game-winning hit, a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh that ended a hotly contested league matchup.

The Panthers (8-6, 8-2) leapt out to a quick 12-5 lead through four inning before the Mustangs (4-11, 4-5) started to chip away down the stretch. They surged into the lead with eight runs over the final two innings, taking a 14-12 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

But Santa Rosa, like Maria Carrillo, would have the last laugh, scoring three runs in the final half inning to steal the win, capped by Tropf’s two-run double.

Tropf finished with three hits and three RBIs, Kaili Maples had two hits and two RBIs and Anastasia Malaspina had a double with two RBIs.

For St. Vincent, Kat Cespedes had four hits, including a double and a triple, with five RBIs, and Sofia Romano had a pair of hits with three RBIs.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

