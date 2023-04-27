Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo, Santa Rosa softball win in wild walk-offs; Windsor baseball stays in contention in NBL-Oak

Baseball and softball league races continued to heat up on Wednesday with some of the area’s top teams scoring crucial and dramatic wins.

Windsor baseball stayed in the hunt for the North Bay League-Oak crown with a win over Maria Carrillo while the Pumas’ softball team beat Montgomery in walk-off fashion to stay atop the NBL-Oak standings.

The NBL-Redwood featured a few upsets in baseball with Santa Rosa and Piner picking up wins, while Ukiah remains the dominant team in the Redwood softball standings but Santa Rosa is suddenly closing the gap.

Let’s dive into all of Wednesday’s action in tonight’s roundup.

Baseball

No. 3 Windsor 7, Maria Carrillo 3

The Jaguars took care of business in their series opener against the Pumas, keeping pace with Cardinal Newman in the league race.

The win is the fourth in a row for Windsor (15-3, 6-1), which will go for the series sweep of the Pumas (9-8, 2-5) on Friday at home. Windsor needed at least a split to have a shot at the league title when it faces the Cardinals to close out the regular season next week.

Carson Dillon turned in another strong outing to earn the win, striking out five with no walks, nine hits and two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Brett Neidlinger went the final 1 1/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts to earn the save.

Neidlinger also drove in a pair offensively, while Micah Sanders, Brayden Colletto, Clayton DeMars, Seth England and Noah Strozewski each recorded an RBI. The Jaguars did most of their damage in the second inning when they scored six runs.

Gio Lucchesi and Tommy McPhee each had a pair of hits for the Pumas while Nate Sanders went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Kai Beehler was clutch out of the bullpen, going the final 5 2/3 innings with three hits, an earned run, a walk and two strikeouts to keep the Pumas in the game.

No. 4 Ukiah 4, Analy 1

The Wildcats broke open a 1-1 game with some late support for ace Luke Schat, who struck out 11 in another strong outing.

Schat earned the win, moving to 5-1 on the year, with 6 1/3 innings of work, along four hits, an earned run and a walk. Ukiah (12-5, 4-3) scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good. Canyon Loflin had three hits, including two doubles, with an RBI while Nate Looney drove in a pair with a pinch-hit double to lead the Wildcats offensively.

Ben Menard doubled for Analy (6-15, 0-7) and Lars Kristensen drove in a run.

Santa Rosa 6, Healdsburg 4

The Panthers moved into second place in the NBL-Redwood with their win over the Greyhounds.

It’s the third straight win for Santa Rosa, which improves to 10-13 overall and 6-5 in league play with one game remaining.

Nolan Bankston had a huge offensive game for the Panthers as he doubled twice and drove in two runs. Sir Jalen Jones and Martin Gefner each also recorded solo RBIs.

Eisen Fitzgerald went six innings to earn the win, allowing five hits and one earned run with four walks and three strikeouts. Gefner got the final three outs via strikeout with a hit allowed to earn the save.

Sam Vanden Heuvel had three hits while Hayden Mariani had two RBIs to pace the Greyhounds (11-8, 4-4).

While the loss knocks them out of second place in league, the Greyhounds could still have a shot at the league title. They have four league games remaining, including their third and final meeting with league-leading Montgomery. The Greyhounds and Vikings have split their first two meetings.

Piner 8, St. Vincent 7

The Prospectors held on for a dramatic win over the Mustangs in NBL-Redwood play.

After Piner (6-13, 3-6) scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take an 8-6 lead, St. Vincent (10-10, 3-6) nearly responded to tie the game in the seventh. The Mustangs led off the inning with back-to-back doubles, the second by Eddy Stone to make it 8-7. Stone then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt but was thrown out at home a batter later as he tried to score on a ground ball.

Sokhayne Prak had a huge game for Piner, earning the win out of the bullpen and racking up a game-high three hits at the plate. He pitched the final 2/3 innings with four hits, an earned run and two strikeouts and went 3-for-3 at the dish with a double, a triple and two RBIs.

Garrett Drefs also doubled and tripled, Anthony Cordoza had two hits and scored twice and Mason Freeman and Jake Schudel each had a hit and an RBI.

Stone hit a home run, his fourth of the year, and doubled to finish with four RBIs. Jack Montanos added a pair of hits with an RBI while Nico Antonini and Omar Mughannam had an RBI apiece.

Sonoma Academy 3, Credo 2 (9 innings)

In small school action, the Coyotes scored a massive win over the Gryphons to pull into a tie for first place in the North Central League II.