Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo softball wins 3rd in row

The Maria Carrillo softball team won its third straight game in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, beating Montgomery 6-5 with an extra-innings walk-off to stay undefeated in league play.

Madison Cooper delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth to move to the Pumas to 5-2 overall. Cooper also pitched a complete game, allowed nine hits and four earned runs with four strikeouts and a walk.

Sascha Burk-Chavez also played a big role in the win, scoring the game-tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning after a leadoff triple. Burk-Chavez had a team-high three hits and drove in a run. She was brought home on a sacrifice fly Olivia Rivera, who also doubled and had an RBI.

For Montgomery, which drops to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the North Bay League-Oak, Sara Habkirk scored twice with a pair of hits while Jayden Cox doubled with an RBI. Izzy Sullivan, Lucia Hamilton and Sydney Millea also drove in a run apiece.

Habkirk went the distance but took the hard-luck loss. In 7.1 innings of work, she allowed 10 hits, three earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts.

In other NBL-Oak action, Windsor’s frenetic late rally came up just short in a 14-13 loss to West County.

The Jaguars (4-4, 0-2) scored seven runs over the final three innings, including five in the bottom of the seventh, but stranded the potential game-tying run on third and game-winning run on second to end the game.

West County (6-3, 1-1), which has now won three straight, was led offensively by freshman Kaihla Jarvinen, who doubled three times, drove in three RBIs and scored twice. Jordyn Schrag also drove in three runs and scored three times in a 3-for-4 day at the plate and Catlin Caughie added two hits and three RBIs. Rylie Koehler earned the win in the circle in relief.

The Jaguars got strong outings of their own from Maddie Senkowski (2 for 2, two RBI), Riley Zwetsloot (2 for 5, two doubles, three RBIs) and Lily Caughie (2 for 4, three RBIs).

Piner also nearly rallied for a late win but stranded the game-tying run on second base in a 6-5 loss to St. Vincent in NBL-Redwood play.

The Prospectors (3-5, 1-1) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh and threatened for more, but Sophia Skubic worked out of the jam with a pop-up and a strikeout to end it. Skubic went the distance with eight hits, two earned runs, three walks and six strikeouts to earn her fourth win of the season.

Izzy Badaglia went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Mustangs (4-3, 2-0) while Madelyn Rynning, Sophia Romano and Maddy DeLaMontanya each had an RBI apiece.

Bella Parra (3 for 4, double) and Trinity Coleman (1 for 3) each had two RBIs to pace the Prospectors.

Ukiah scored its first win of the season with a huge offensive showing in a 19-10 win over Santa Rosa on Tuesday.

Recording big outings for the Wildcats (1-3, 1-0 NBL-Redwood) were Autumn Walker (2 for 3, double, two runs, three RBIs), McKenna Bird (2 for 4, double, four runs, two RBIs), Emma Bushby (1 for 1, two runs, two RBIs), Kylyn Watkins (1 for 4, double, three runs, two RBIs) and Aliyah Rosario (2 for 3, four runs).

Julia Maldonado threw a complete game for the win. She struck out seven with 12 hits and nine runs (five earned).

Cori Marchant (3 for 4, two doubles, three runs, two RBIs) led the Panthers (1-6, 0-2), who outhit the Wildcats 16-9 but also allowed 14 walks.

Jordan Baughn held Tam to just one hit and struck out seven with no walks in a complete-game outing to lead Casa Grande to a 2-0 win over Tam on Tuesday.

The Gauchos (3-4) gave their starter two runs of support in the second inning, thanks in part to a solo home run from freshman Georgia Moss, who had team-high two hits on the afternoon. Jamie McGaughey also tripled for the Gauchos.

Boys golf

Maria Carrillo had all five of its scoring players shoot in the 60s in its league opener at the par-63 Sugarloaf Golf Course on Tuesday for a 28-shot victory over the second-place team in the six-team field.

Griffin Quan, Alex LemMon and Sam Quarles all carded 67s and Jesse DeBaca and Justin Sullivan added 68s for a total team score of 337. Cardinal Newman finished second with a score of 365, led by Kellen Collins’ 67.

Nick Savano shot 66 to lead Windsor to a third-place finish while Cambran Nevil shot a 71 for West County, which finished fourth.

Montgomery finished fifth with Slater Stelling leading the way with a 79. Santa Rosa rounded out the field, led by Max Townsend, who shot a 72.

Boys tennis

Cardinal Newman brought home a 6-1 win over Healdsburg on Tuesday.

While Healdsburg’s Nikhil Bansal defeated Aidan Buerger 6-2, 5-7, 1-0 (12-10) in a battle of No. 1 singles, the Cardinals earned wins across the rest of the ladder.

No. 2 singles Corbin Green beat Levi Frey 6-1,6-2, No. 3 singles Paul Munsell got past Geddy Frey 6-3,6-2 and No. 4 singles Josh Buerger scored a 6-2, 7-5 win over Logan Lumetta.

In doubles, No. 1 Nolan Postal and Reinhardt Loxley won 6-0, 6-0 over Jesse Cobba and Yahir Ruiz 6-0,6-0, No. 2 Aidan McClaighlin and Charlie Oandadon also won in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0 over Dominic Duri and Declan Whitlock, and No. 3 Dante Natale and Ocean Sarabia rounded out the day with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Eamonn Scott and Austin Boaz.

Maria Carrillo was also a 6-1 victor on Tuesday, scoring the league win over West County.

It was Jonathan Doughtie who got the lone win for West County, beating Chris Luong in No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-2. The Pumas swept the rest of the field, with win in singles from Luke Negri (No. 2, 6-0,6-2), Joey Manfredi (No. 3, 7-5, 6-2) and Kendall Lee (No. 4, 6-0, 6-1)

In doubles, No. 1 pair Taro Zingg and Gavin Baker scored a 6-2, 6-1 win over Tyler Whitehorn and Broedan, No. 2 duo Jackson Dorr and Adrian Chau got a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Kai Litwin and Parker Litwin, and No. 3 Shravan Sundaram and Rithik Gopalakrishnan added a 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-6) win over Evan Rosin and Ethan Dutt.

Girls lacrosse

Casa Grande opened league play on Monday with a resound 13-1 win over Windsor to improve to 3-2 overall on the year.

Taylor Pieri led the Gauchos with 4 goals and an assist while Natalie Labanowski chipped in two goals and two assists. The Gauchos also got solo goals from Sierra Schmidt, Bianca Conroy, Kiara Porter, Kaiya Estrella, Danielle Green and Risa Tinsley-Green. Goalie Trinity Salus added 12 saves in front of the net.

Ashley Mattos had the lone goal for Windsor, which drops to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in league.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.