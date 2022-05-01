Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo sweeps swim titles at NBL Championships

Maria Carrillo swept away the competition in the pool over Friday and Saturday at the North Bay League Swimming Championships, bringing home the banners on both the boys and girls side.

The Maria Carrillo girls won five of the 11 events, two on the individual efforts of Stassi Holzhauser, for a total of 404 points, nearly 50 better than runner-up Cardinal Newman. Holzhauser won the 500-yard freestlye and the 200 individual medley in North Coast Section consideration times.

The Maria Carrillo boys won six of the 11 events, and also had a double winner in Andrew Morris, who took first in the 200 free and 100 back, to help the Pumas finish with 435 points.

Below is the full list of winners from the NBL Championship finals on Saturday.

Girls

50 free: Anya Gagnon, West County 26.33

100 free: Alexis Lewis, Santa Rosa, 54.71*

200 free: Natalie Farquhar, Cardinal Newman, 1:56.90*

500 free: Stassi Holzhauser, Maria Carrillo, 5:20.32*

100 back: Natalie Farquhar, Cardinal Newman, 57.95**

100 breast: Madi West, West County, 1:06.67**

100 fly: Kennedy Lee, Maria Carrillo, 58.92*

200 IM: Stassi Holzhauser, Maria Carrillo, 2:19.34

200 free relay: Maria Carrillo, 1:43.97*

400 free relay: Santa Rosa, 3:52.88*

200 medley relay: Maria Carrillo, 1:52.92*

Boys

50 free: Jake Gordon, Healdsburg, 23.40

100 free: Reid Brophy, Maria Carrillo, 46.90**

200 free: Andrew Morris, Maria Carrillo, 1:45.49*

500 free: Eric Valerga, Maria Carrillo, 4:59.93*

100 back: Andrew Morris, Maria Carrillo, 54.07*

100 breast: Jake Gordon, Healdsburg, 1:04.55

100 fly: Aiden Bhana, Santa Rosa, 54.74*

200 IM: Austin Danner, Ukiah, 2:13.82

200 free relay: Ukiah, 1:35.91*

400 free relay: Maria Carrillo, 3:15.99**

200 medley relay: Maria Carrillo, 1:40.68*

(* indicates an NCS consideration time; ** indicates an automatic NCS qualifying time)

Track and Field

The Petaluma boys took first at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships on Friday, edging out Justin-Siena by 30 points in the team competition.

The Trojans had strong performances up and down their roster, highlighted by a few standouts.

Junior Silas Pologeorgis posted a league-best time in the 100-meter dash of 11.30 seconds.

Sophomore Raymond Somoff and junior Javier Gutierrez went one, two, respectively in the 800. Somoff ran a 2:09.85 and Gutierrez a 2:10.57.

Drake Newell won the 3,200, running a 10:46.7, and finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:45.24.

Will Gilmore took the 100 hurdles, running a time of 16.83, and Max Pedrotti-Jacobs cleared 12-feet, six-inches to win the pole vault.

Tennis

West County’s Jonathan Doughtie won the NBL-Oak Singles Championship on Friday at Santa Rosa High School, defeating Maria Carrillo’s Chase Carter in the finals to secure an automatic bid in the NCS Division 1 Championships.

Doughtie, the No. 1 overall seed, advanced with a a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over Maria Carrillo’s Pranav Thyagarajan in the semifinals before taking the championship when Carter retired in the second set.

Carter, the No. 2 seed, had advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) win over No. 3 Blake Grudzien in the semis.

Thyagarajan defeated Grudzien 6-2, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Baseball

Petaluma, the No. 2 team in the Press Democrat’s top 10, extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 10-0 win over Washington-Fremont in five innings on Saturday.

Pitchers David Wood and Jacob Haugen combined to allow just three hits with five strikeouts, while Joe Brown went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Wyatt Davis collected two hits and two RBIs.

The Trojans (16-5) return to Vine Valley Athletic League play on Wednesday when they visit Justin-Siena.

No. 4 Windsor had its five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, falling 10-3 to Alameda in a non-league game.

The Hornets (17-5) leapt out to a 7-0 lead before the Jaguars (17-5) were able to bring in their first two runs in the third.

Braydon Colletto drove in two runs and Antonio Rivera had two hits, including a double.

Windsor and No. 1 Cardinal Newman will square off on Tuesday in the first of two meetings next week. The Cardinals can clinch the NBL-Oak regular season title with a win in the first game.

St. Vincent went 2-0 in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Softball

No. 4 Maria Carrillo scored three runs in the fifth to take the lead for good in a 7-4 win over West County in NBL-Oak play on Saturday.

Madison Cooper pitched a complete game with seven hits, four earned runs, a walk and four strikeouts and had three hits with an RBI at the plate. Sascha Burk-Chavez also had two hits and two RBIs and Olivia Rivera doubled with an RBI for the Pumas (11-7, 7-5), who are now in a three-way tie with Windsor and Cardinal Newman for second place.

Malley Dyck hit a triple and drove in two runs and Kaihla Jarvinen had two hits including a double for West County (7-14, 2-10).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.