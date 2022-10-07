Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo tennis stays unbeaten with sweep of Analy

The Maria Carrillo girls tennis team continued its unbeaten run through league play on Thursday, defeating Analy 7-0 to improve to 12-0 in team match play and 82-2 in individual matches on the season.

The win sets up a league-deciding match Tuesday in the regular-season finale at Cardinal Newman, which is 11-0 in the North Bay League.

Sweeping through singles for the Pumas on Thursday were Kayla Nguyen at No. 1, 6-1, 6-0, Kailyn Shin at No. 2, 6-2, 6-0, Shruti Pillai at No. 3, 6-1, 6-3, and Carly Deng at No. 4 via default.

In doubles, Annie Lee and Caroline Graham took No. 1, 6-1, 6-1, Sebin Park and Ava McMinn battled for a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 and Tessa Tappe and Zahabia Unchwaniwala breezed to a win at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.

Elsewhere in the NBL, Ukiah swept Healdsburg 7-0.

No. 1 singles went to Maritza Jacobs, 6-1, 6-1, while Joni Johnson outlasted Meher Dhiman 6-3, 4-6, 12-10 to take No. 2 singles. Athena Dahl and Grace Huff finished off the singles sweep with wins of 6-3, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-0, at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.

In doubles, top duo Madeline Armstrong and Nicole Muniz won 6-1,6-1, while No. 2 pairing of Sydney Steinbuck and Charlotte O'Connor took the match 6-0, 6-3 and No. 3 Emily Silva and Sitlaly Morales won 6-4, 6-2.

Volleyball

Windsor maintained its narrow lead atop the NBL-Oak standings Thursday with a four-set win over Santa Rosa, 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-16.

It’s the fourth straight win for the Jaguars (17-7, 6-0) who remain one game ahead of Maria Carrillo in the league standings.

Against the Panthers Thursday, Taylor Boyce had nine kills and seven digs, Haven Trechter added eight kills with 14 digs and Rylee Omiotek recorded nine kills while Emma Smith had 27 assists and five aces and Kendall Pell chipped in six kills.

The Pumas have so far bounced back well after their loss to the Jaguars last week as they beat Montgomery in four on Thursday, 28-26, 25-22, 30-32, 25-15, to improve to 21-5 overall and 5-1 in the NBL-Oak.

Sophia Heller led the way with 15 kills, Jordyn Volmerding added 11 kills and Caroline Cooper nine kills, while Rachel Reynolds had 18 digs and four aces and Katie Davis chipped in nine kills with five aces.

Filling in at third in the NBL-Oak is Cardinal Newman, which also won Thursday, beating Analy in straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, 25-17.

The Cardinals (15-11, 4-2) recorded 20 aces on the night, six alone from Marina Logan. Kimberly Wilson also had seven kills and Sienna Roy had 13 digs. The Cardinals will have a chance to get a game back in the league race with a match at Maria Carrillo on Tuesday.

In the NBL-Redwood, Rancho Cotate extended its winning streak to four matches with a three-set sweep of St. Vincent, 25-10, 25-16, 25-9.

The Cougars are now 14-9 overall and 6-0 in league play with league matches remaining including one more against each Healdsburg and Ukiah, the teams currently tied for second.

In the North Central League I, Roseland University Prep inched ever closer to clinching its second straight league title with a three-set sweep of Lower Lake on Thursday.

The win moves the Knights to 14-6 overall and 13-0 in the NCL I with three matches left to play. The Knights, who have a two-game lead over second-place Clear Lake, could clinch their second consecutive NCL I title as soon as Tuesday with a win over Fort Bragg.

Girls golf

Santa Rosa and Rancho Cotate both fielded incomplete team scores on Thursday in a match at Valley of the Moon but got a few solid performances at the par-36 course.

The Cougars’ Carlie Higgins shot nine-over 45 to lead the field, followed by teammate Kaitlyn Antonetti, who shot a 56.

Aiko Yu had a 57 for the low score from the Panthers.

Marissa Adams (64) and Aileigh Armour (72) rounded out the scores for Rancho while Cassidy Covington (61), Annie Malaspina (66) and Gracie Pappas (66) were the other two results from Santa Rosa.

