Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo upsets Santa Rosa boys basketball

The Maria Carrillo boys basketball team pulled off a big upset in the North Bay League Oak division on Wednesday, routing Santa Rosa 66-47 to pick up their first league win of the season.

Luc Guggiana and Desmond McCloskey each scored 19 points for the Pumas (6-12, 1-3) while Alex Dipman added 11.

David Prudhomme scored 13 points and Will Logue chipped in 11 for the Panthers (9-7, 0-1), who were playing their first game in three weeks due to COVID issues.

In NBL-Redwood action, Rancho Cotate took down Ukiah 45-42 behind a 29-point effort from Andrew Pengel. The Cougars improve to 6-10 overall and 1-1 in league. Ukiah (7-7, 0-1) was led by Eian Macandog (16 points) and Marcus Fenk (15 points).

Girls soccer

Jayden Holdenried recorded a hat trick and Elsa Nolan added a pair of goals to send Windsor past Ukiah 8-0 in North Bay League-Oak play. Jaelynn Pinero, Olivia Hohnstein and Mandie Kaufman each added a goal apiece for the Jaguars, who improve to 6-0-2 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Cardinal Newman picked up another huge league win, getting past Maria Carrillo 1-0 to move to 2-3 overall and keep pace with Windsor at 2-0 in the NBL-Oak. The lone score of the game was an own goal by the Pumas (3-4-4, 0-2) in the first half.

Montgomery scored three goals in the second half for a 4-1 win over Santa Rosa. Natalie Wilmarth had a pair of goals and an assist while Janae Schwan and Boston Girman each had a goal. Natalie Ortiz, Jessie Welch and Kaiya Gagaring all recorded assists for the Vikings (6-3-1, 2-1 NBL-Oak). Cielo Sanchez scored the lone goal for the Panthers (2-6, 0-2).

In Vine Valley Athletic League action, Casa Grande tightened its grip on the top spot in league with a 3-1 win over Justin-Siena. Heather Mahoney had a goal and a pair of assists. Mallory Jones and Gabby Gottshall each added a goal apiece and Taylor Ingram had an assist for the Gauchos (6-1-1, 4-0), who have now won five straight.

Wrestling

Maria Carrillo handled Healdsburg 53-6 on Wednesday in an NBL dual meet. Outside of four double forfeits, the Pumas won every weight class except 132, which the Greyhounds’ Anthony Francis won with a pin. The Pumas also got four forfeit wins in 106, 120, 126 and 138.

Winning via pin for the Pumas were Zachary Stults (170), Logan Bruce (182), Rob Ramirez (195) and Elijah Coulter (285). Thomas Grinnell picked up a win via technical fall in 152.

In another NBL dual, Montgomery got the better of Santa Rosa 45-18. The Vikings won four matches via forfeit and one with a disqualification, but picked up a pair of pins from Angel Rogel-Patricio (160) and Michael Turk (195). Ryan George also won 285 via a 3-1 decision. Santa Rosa got a win off a forfeit and two others from pins thanks to Ember Trowbridge in 126 and Israel Alvarado in 152.