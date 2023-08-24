Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo volleyball continues hot start with win over Acalanes

The 2023 volleyball season is underway in Sonoma County.

Maria Carrillo has raced out to a 6-2 start after a strong tournament showing over the weekend, followed by a five-set win over Acalanes on Tuesday. Most other squads are only a few games into their seasons but are so far faring well.

Here’s how local teams performed in nonleague action earlier this week.

Volleyball

Maria Carrillo 3, Acalanes 2

The Pumas picked up their fifth win in their last six contests on Tuesday by taking down the Dons in a marathon match, 17-25, 25-21, 21-25, 27-25, 15-5.

Sophia Heller had a double-double with 11 kills and 17 assists with seven digs, while Jordyn Volmerding had eight kills and nine digs. Stella Seitz added 10 kills and Katie Davis nine kills.

Over the weekend, the Pumas won their first four matches of the Chico Panther Invitational tournament, including a few wins over some of the area’s top teams. They beat Corning (2-0), University Prep (2-0), Calaveras (2-0) and Trinity (2-0) before falling to Willows (0-2).

University Prep is the defending Northern Section Division 4 champion and made it to the second round of last year’s CIF NorCal Division 2 state playoffs. Trinity was the runner-up in the Northern Section Division 5 playoffs and made it to the second round of the Division 5 NorCal playoffs while Willows was the runner-up in the Northern Section Division 4 playoffs and made the Division 5 NorCal Regional Semifinals last season.

Maria Carrillo returns to action Thursday as host to Petaluma (2-0).

Cardinal Newman 3, Justin-Siena 0

The Cardinals picked up their first win of the season with a three-set win, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17, on Tuesday.

Junior Julia Waller had 13 kills and 12 assists with five aces, Kimmy Wilson stuffed the stat sheet with nine kills, nine digs and 11 assists, while Caroline Dougherty 14 digs. Marina Logan added four kills with three aces and Gianna Tamayo had seven digs and two aces.

Santa Rosa 3, Sonoma Academy 0

The Panthers made quick work of the Coyotes in nonleague action on Tuesday, winning in straight sets 25-14, 25-16, 25-13.

Santa Rosa freshman Ava Lohne led the way with nine kills and four aces.

Cloverdale 3, Willits 0

The Eagles secured their first win of the season Tuesday with a straight sets win, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22 over the Wolverines in their North Central I opener.

Cami Donahoo had nine assists and six kills and Alexis Jimenez added nine aces and 20 digs.

St. Vincent 3, Napa 0

The Mustangs broke a two-game skid with a three-set win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday, 25-18, 25-23, 30-28.

Individual stats were not available.

