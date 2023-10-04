Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo volleyball edges Santa Rosa; Ukiah survives Windsor in girls tennis

League volleyball is certainly starting to heat up.

Maria Carrillo and Santa Rosa went to a deciding fifth set on Tuesday night, while Analy swept Montgomery to improve its record.

Also, Windsor swept Newman in the first meeting of the area’s top teams.

Girls golf saw a nail-biter between Santa Rosa and Montgomery, where there were co-medalists. Also, both Newman boys and girls water polo beat American Canyon.

In girls tennis, two matches ended 4-3, with some deciding three-setters along the way. Safe to say Tuesday was full of excitement.

Let’s dive in.

Volleyball

Maria Carrillo 3, Santa Rosa 2

The Pumas and Panthers put on a show, with the Pumas coming back from a 2-0 deficit to win in five sets: 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 26-24, 15-9.

Both the second (25-23 SR) and fourth (26-24) sets were exactly what NBL-Oak volleyball is all about.

Sophia Heller led the Pumas with yet another statement game, earning 18 kills and 24 digs. Katie Davis also had a double-double with 11 kills and 18 digs.

For Santa Rosa, Rylee Ponce earned her third triple double of the season with 25 assists, 10 kills, 10 digs as well as 4 aces. Sari Kehr also had 10 kills, while Eva Moore earned ten assists. Sidney Smelser notched 10 digs, and Eve Mendoza added four blocks.

Analy 3, Montgomery 0

The Tigers kept Monty under 20 points in each set as they earned the sweep: 25-19, 25-12, 25-18.

Savannah Donnell commanded the entire court for Analy, with a whopping 23 assists on the evening. Nevaeh Villagomez, on the other hand, was diving all over the place with 17 digs. Addison Schiavone had 10 kills.

Girls tennis

Justin-Siena 6, Napa 1

The Braves improved to 8-0 overall in league play and extended their win streak in the Vine Valley Athletic League to 67 matches as they beat Napa 6-1.

Justin-Siena’s only point of the match came at third singles, where Tatum Newell beat Jessie Jessup 6-1, 6-0.

The Braves swept the doubles flights, and won first, second and fourth singles.

Ukiah 4, Windsor 3

Ukiah improved to 8-3 on the year by getting past a feisty Windsor squad 4-3.

The biggest difference was the doubles flights, where the Wildcats swept the Jaguars. The singles flight was a battle, as two of the four matches went to three sets. Number two singles finished 1-6,6-1,6-2 in favor of Windsor, while Ukiah won 6-2,4-6,6-2 in the fourth singles match.

Petaluma 4, Sonoma Valley 3

The Trojans notched their second win in a row, beating Sonoma Valley in a thriller.

Third singles was the match of the day, where Sonoma Valley’s Riley Harnett edged Petaluma’s Maya Hoffman in a third set tiebreaker: 1-6, 6-3, 15-13.

Both teams split the doubles flight, but two wins in both the singles and doubles flights gave Petaluma the win.

Girls golf

Montgomery 317, Santa Rosa 319

The Vikings edged the Panthers at Valley of the Moon, with two players earning co-medalists honors.

Montgomery’s Katelyn Martin and Santa Rosa’s Cassidy Covington both shot a match-low 53 to earn the top spots.

The Panther’s Annie Malaspina shot a 60, and Riley Piehl was right behind her on the scoresheet with a 65. Lucia Sauter (70) and Hailey White (71) rounded it out for Santa Rosa.

For Montgomery, the rest of the squad did no worse than a 68. Elena Fifer (63), Carissa Skultery (67), Whitney Gorman (68) and Madison Graf 66 ensured the win for the Vikings.

Water polo

Cardinal Newman (boys) 20, American Canyon 10

The Cardinals and Wolves were in a close battle at halftime, 8-7, before Newman broke it open with a 7-2 run in the third period. Brody Hansel continued his stellar season for Newman, with a final stat line of nine goals, six assists, six steals, and two penalties.

Cardinal Newman (girls) 14, American Canyon 12

Despite being outscored 4-3 in the final period, Newman fended off a furious Wolves comeback to win 14-12. Abby Smith led the way with seven goals, three assists and five steals. Katie Grant added four goals of her own, along with one assist and three steals.

