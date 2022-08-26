Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo volleyball stays hot to open season

The Maria Carrillo volleyball team has gotten its 2022 season off to a roaring start.

With their four-set nonleague win over Casa Grande, 25-17, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, on Thursday night, the Pumas have now won six matches in a row and are 9-1 on the year.

Leading the way against the Gauchos (0-3) were Sophia Heller (18 kills), Luka Amand (17 Kills) and Sophia Niehage (22 digs).

Next up, the Pumas host Redwood-Larkspur on Tuesday, a team that was ranked No. 18 in the state before a 3-0 loss to Campolindo on Tuesday.

In a matchup of two of the better programs in Northern California, Windsor fought hard but dropped its season opener in straight sets to Archie Williams, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22.

Junior Taylor Boyce had 14 kills to pace the Jaguars (0-1), senior Emma Smith had 17 assists and 10 digs and junior Madison Shaw recorded five kills.

Ukiah snapped a two-game skid with a tight four-set win over Santa Rosa, 25-22, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23. Ava Rinehart (18 kills and 16 digs) and Makenna Bird (12 digs, 11 assists) each recorded double-doubles to lead the Wildcats (2-2), while Allie Iversen had 13 kills with five aces and Eva Bailey added four blocks.

In other results from Thursday’s nonleague slate, Rancho Cotate swept Petaluma 25-12, 25-20, 26-24.

On Wednesday, Cardinal Newman, the reigning North Coast Section Division 4 champion, picked up its first win of the season, beating Ukiah on the road in four sets, 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 25-16.

Julia Waller paced the Cardinals (1-1) with 17 kills and a pair of aces, while Ali Farquhar had 15 kills and five aces and Brianna Birk had eight aces and 45 assists.

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo coasted to a 6-1 win over Montgomery on Thursday to open league play.

Colleen Morris defeated Alex Del Rosario 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles, Kailyn Shin beat Lily Matalon 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 and Riya Ramakrishnan took down Lulia Embaye 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.

Caroline Beard scored the lone win for the Vikings at No. 1 singles, beating Kayla Nguyen 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, all three pairings of Shruti Pillai and Carly Deng (No. 1), Annie Lee and Caroline Graham (No. 2) and Sebin Park and Tessa Tappe (No. 3) won their matches 6-0, 6-0.

