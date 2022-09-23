Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo volleyball sweeps past Cardinal Newman in NBL Oak battle

The Maria Carrillo volleyball team showed Tuesday why it’s considered one of, if not the, favorite(s) to claim the North Bay League-Oak title this fall.

The Pumas went into hostile territory and swept defending Oak champion Cardinal Newman to move to 2-0 in league play and extend their winning streak to five matches.

There was some drama in the first set as the Cardinals (10-7, 1-1) held a 24-23 lead and seemed poised to take early control of the match, but the Pumas rallied back and took the set 27-25. The Pumas then eased to a 25-16 win in the second set and took the third 25-16.

Great NBL-Oak volleyball match happening right now at Cardinal Newman.



“I’m excited about the way the girls played. I’m happy for them,” said Maria Carrillo head coach Jeff Nielson. “We knew it was going to be a tough match. After we got some first-game jitters out of the way, I think we really brought a lot of energy and a lot of tempo to the match.”

Cardinal Newman was led offensively by Ali Farquhar and Julia Waller, who each had 12 kills.

“I give a lot of credit to Maria Carrillo,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Daryl Kapis. “They did an amazing job serving incredibly tough. We struggled with our serve receive and usually we’re pretty good but Maria Carrillo, most of their servers put a ton of pressure on us and we just weren’t able to respond.”

Both the Cardinals and Pumas will be playing in a tournament at Sonoma Valley this weekend before resuming league play next week.

In the other NBL-Oak match of the night, Windsor swept visiting Analy in three, 25-7, 25-13, 25-11, to keep pace with Maria Carrillo atop the league standings.

It’s the fourth straight win for the Jaguars (11-5, 2-0) and the third time in their last four matches they’ve won in straight sets.

Emma Smith led the way against the Tigers (7-9, 0-2) with 15 assists, eight digs and four aces and Taylor Boyce also stuffed the stat sheet with eight kills, seven digs and five aces. Haven Trechter added eight kills, Rylee Omiotek had six and Kaelyn Malsbary chipped in five.

In other results from Tuesday, Ukiah defeated St. Vincent in three, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14, for its third straight win and improved to 13-7 overall and 2-0 atop the NBL-Redwood.

The Wildcats are tied for the league lead with Rancho Cotate, which swept Healdsburg 25-20, 25-23, 25-13 on Tuesday. The Cougars improve to 7-8, 2-0 while the Greyhounds fall to 9-7, 1-1.

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo remained perfect on the year with a 7-0 sweep at Analy on Thursday.

The Pumas are now 7-0 on the year. They got wins in singles from Kayla Nguyen, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Colleen Morris, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Kailyn Shin, 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 and Shruti Pillai, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.

In doubles, Riya Ramakrishnan and Carly Deng won 6-0, 6-0, as did Annie Lee and Caroline Graham at No. 2 while Tessa Tappe and Ava McMinn took No. 3 6-1, 6-1.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.