Prep roundup: Maria Carrillo, Windsor, Healdsburg all win volleyball league openers

The Maria Carrillo volleyball team opened North Bay League-Oak play Tuesday with a three-set sweep of visiting Montgomery, 25-12, 25-23, 25-17, for its fourth straight win.

The Pumas (13-2, 1-0) were led in kills by Sophia Heller (14), Luka Amand (13) and Aliani Murphy (8), while Maria Scaletti dished out 27 assists and Sophia Niehage recorded 14 digs

The Vikings fall to 1-7 on the year. The Pumas will play at Cardinal Newman next on Thursday in a matchup of two of the top teams in league.

The Cardinals (11-6, 1-0) also won their league opener in four at Analy, 25-23, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19. Ali Farquhar led the way with 26 kills, three blocks and two aces

Windsor, another team that should compete for the league crown, also opened NBL-Oak play with a win, defeating Santa Rosa in four, 25-19, 23-25, 25-10, 25-7.

Taylor Boyce (17 kills, 17 digs, five aces) and Emma Smith (25 assists, 13 digs) each had double doubles to lead the Jaguars (10-5, 1-0) to their third straight win. Kendall Pell added 7 kills and 5 digs and Rylee Omiotek had 5 kills.

For Santa Rosa (8-6, 0-1), Jazmyn Cardenas had 28 digs, Rylee Ponce added 38 Assists and Alexis Fisher and Sabina Ixonava had eight kills apiece.

Over in the NBL-Redwood, Healdsburg opened league play with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Piner, Ukiah hit the road and swept Elsie Allen, 25-13, 25-12, 25-8, and Rancho Cotate swept St. Vincent in Petaluma, 25-2, 25-14, 25-16.

Girls tennis

Maria Carrillo got another league win via sweep on Tuesday, winning 7-0 at Healdsburg.

Singles wins went to No. 1 Kayla Nguyen, 6-0, 6-0, No. 2 Colleen Morris, 6-0, 6-0, No. 3 Kailyn Shin, 6-2, 6-0 and No. 4 Shruti Pillai, 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Carly Deng and Sebin Park won No. 1, 6-1, 6-0, while Annie Lee and Caroline Graham took No. 2, 6-0, 6-0, and Tessa Tappe and Ava McMinn won No. 3, 6-1, 6-1.

Girls golf

Cardinal Newman’s Lillie Dayton shot an even-par 36 at Bennett Valley on Tuesday to lead the Cardinals to a 232-328 victory over Montgomery.

Dayton’s score was the lowest of the day. She was followed closely by teammates Keely Collins (41), Ella Foley (45) and Lauren KcKeown (49).

Katelyn Martin shot a 67 to pace the Vikings.

Also on Tuesday, Rancho Cotate defeated Santa Rosa 291-305 at Foxtail South.

The Cougars’ Kaitlyn Antonetti shot a 14-over par 49 to lead the field. Carlie Higgins finished a shot behind with a 50, followed by Marissa Adams (60).

Aiko Yu led Santa Rosa with a 55 and Cassidy Covington carded a 58.

