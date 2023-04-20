Prep roundup: Mason Lerma nearly perfect as Cardinal Newman baseball beats Maria Carrillo

Have yourself a day, again, Mason Lerma.

The ace for Cardinal Newman baseball, who already has a no-hitter this season, carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of the Cardinals’ win over Maria Carrillo on Wednesday in North Bay League-Oak play.

His shot at perfection was broken up with out in the final inning, but he ended the game facing just 22 batters, one over the minimum.

The win continues the perfect season for the Cardinals as they near the 20-game mark and the home stretch of the regular season.

Outside of the Cardinals, Wednesday was a relatively quiet slate of games for local teams. Here’s a full breakdown of the action.

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 7, Maria Carrillo 1

Lerma retired the first 19 batters he faced until Cooper Wood knocked a single into center field in the bottom of the seventh. Wood later scored to end the shutout but the Cardinals (18-0, 5-0) were firmly in control by then and Lerma finished the game with a lineout.

In his complete-game win, Lerma had 10 strikeouts, no walks and one hit on just 77 pitches, 56 of which went for strikes. He’s now 6-0 on the year with 60 strikeouts, nine walks and an earned run average of 1.52, while holding opposing batters to a .172 average.

Offensively, the Cardinals broke things open with four runs in the fourth, plated two more in the sixth and scored their final run in the seventh.

Diego Boardman went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Landen Rota hit a two-run home run, Cameron Palmer had two RBIs and Vero Poueu went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Wood had the lone hit for the Pumas (9-6, 2-3) and scored on a sacrifice fly from Tommy McPhee.

The Cardinals will go for the sweep at home Friday.

Healdsburg 10, Lick Wilmerding 0

The Greyhounds are starting to right the ship following a tough week of league play with another big nonleague win over a divisional opponent.

Healdsburg (10-5) dominated on both ends of the field, with Jack Domenichelli striking out 10 with three hits and walks in six shutout innings on the mound and several Greyhounds players posting big offensive performances.

Nova Perrill had two hits with a double and three RBIs, Hayden Mariani went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Wyatt Dugan had two hits, while Domenichelli, Gavin Valls, Isaiah Robles, Alex Cyphers and Thomas Peterson each recorded an RBI.

The Greyhounds have two more nonleague games this week, against Analy and Cloverdale, before returning to NBL-Redwood play with a two-game series against Santa Rosa starting April 26.

Softball

Montgomery 6, Lower Lake 0

Sydney Millea threw a phenomenal game to lead the Vikings to their second consecutive win and get their record back to .500.

Millea went the distance with 11 strikeouts, two hits and no walks while her offense backed up her from the jump. The Vikings (5-5-2) scored three runs in the first and then added three more over the final two innings.

Bella Pena had two hits, including a double, with an RBI, Sara Habkirk and Anna Corona each had a hit and an RBI, Millea added an RBI and Jayden Cox tripled with an RBI.

The Vikings return to NBL-Oak play Thursday at first-place Maria Carrillo (9-2, 6-1).

American Canyon 11, Sonoma Valley 1 (6 innings)

The Dragons were overmatched in their second game against the Wolves in Vine Valley Athletic League action.

The third-place Wolves led 8-1 after three innings and never looked back.

Kayla Amormino led the Dragons (9-9, 2-6), going 2-for-3 with a solo home run.

Sonoma Valley returns to action at St. Helena in nonleague play Monday.

Swimming

Santa Rosa outlasted Montgomery in an NBL dual battle Wednesday. The Panthers boys won 101-42 but the girls clutched out a 90-79 win over the Vikings.

Here are the winners and their times.

Boys

200 Medley Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:08.38

200 Free: Weston Bee, Santa Rosa, 2:40.25

200 IM: Robin Andrews Gibson, Santa Rosa, 2:43.56

50 Free: Robert Merrick, Santa Rosa, 24.14

100 Fly: Robert Merrick, Santa Rosa, 59.81

100 Free: Sebastian King Gile, Santa Rosa, 58.76

500 Free: Robin Andrews Gibson, Santa Rosa, 6:58.56

200 Free Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:06.27

100 Back: Erik Martin, Montgomery, 1:24.07

100 Breast: Rennick Leibert, Santa Rosa, 1:23.90

400 Free Relay: Santa Rosa, 4:16.31

Girls

200 Medley Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:13.88

200 Free: Nora Mensch, Santa Rosa, 2:19.41

200 IM: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 2:51.81

50 Free: Lexy Lewis, Santa Rosa, 27.46

100 Fly: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 1:11.57

100 Free: Lexy Lewis, Santa Rosa, 59.68

500 Free: Rose Williams, Santa Rosa, 6:33.51

200 Free Relay: Santa Rosa, 1:54.14

100 Back: Nora Mensch, Santa Rosa, 1:09.56

100 Breast: Hannah Gurtovoy, Santa Rosa, 1:23.80

400 Free Relay: Montgomery, 4:32.1

