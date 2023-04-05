The state-ranked Cardinal Newman baseball team had quite the first day at the prestigious Boras Classic tournament in Sacramento on Monday.

Senior Mason Lerma opened bracket play with a no-hitter against Liberty-Brentwood, striking out nine with no walks over seven innings in a 1-0 win. Then, against Oak Ridge, Brady Boyd hit a three-run, go-ahead home run with two outs in the top of the seventh to lead the Newman to a 6-3 win over the Trojans.

The Cardinals, who were ranked No. 22 in the state by CalHi Sports before the Boras, are now 12-0 on the year and will play in the semifinals of the Boras Classic on Wednesday. Their opponent is TBD.

Montgomery pulled back into a tie with Healdsburg atop the North Bay League-Redwood standings with a 9-1 win over the Greyhounds on Tuesday.

Healdsburg (8-3, 3-1), which fell behind 1-0 in the third, even the score at 1-1 in the top of the sixth but the Vikings (6-5, 3-1) responded with eight runs in the bottom of the frame to easily take the win.

Lucas Walker, Shane Lerdahl and JP O’Donnell each had two hits with an RBI and Ben Carlile added two RBIs offensively for Montgomery. Carlile also earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief that featured two hits and three strikeouts. Sterling Stoural took a tough no decision as he allowed just two hits, a run and two walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Gavin Valls had two hits and Hayden Mariani had an RBI to lead the Greyhounds.

Piner knocked off Santa Rosa in a dramatic 3-2 victory in Redwood play on Tuesday. Garrett Drefs won it with a walk-off, two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. It was also Piner’s only hit of the game. The Prospectors (4-9, 1-4) drew seven walks in the contest and plated their first run on a passed ball in the fifth.

The Panthers (5-8, 2-3), who knocked off two ranked teams last week, were led by Kelsey Jennings (2-for-4), Nolan Frost (2-for-2, double) and Xavian Dominguez (1-for-3, RBI).

Over in the Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma rode the hot hand of Cal commit Aaron Davainis to its fourth-straight win, 4-0 over Justin-Siena.

Davainis went the distance with 11 strikeouts, six hits and one walk. He also helped his own cause at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Dante Vachini went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three stolen bases and Jackie Palmer drove in a run with a hit for the Trojans (9-5-1, 4-1).

Sonoma Valley couldn’t get anything going offensively in a 5-0 loss to Napa to drop to 0-4 in VVAL play.

Nicolas Sebastiani had two of the Dragons’ three hits. The Dragons fall to 7-7 overall.

Softball

Alexis Schmelzel turned in a stellar pitching performance to lead Rancho Cotate to a 1-0 victory over No. 2 Cardinal Newman in North Bay League-Oak action on Tuesday.

Schmelzel struck allowed just four hits and no walks with four strikeouts in the win for the Cougars (2-2, 1-1). Kailey Yahya had two hits and scored the game’s only run on a passed ball in the first inning.

The Cardinals (7-3, 1-2) also got a great outing from pitcher Callie Howard in defeat as she struck out eight with one walk and two hits allowed in a complete game. Howard also doubled at the plate

Top-ranked Casa Grande scored a season-high in runs in a 14-1 win over Napa in five innings on Tuesday.

The Gauchos (7-2, 3-1 VVAL) racked up 16 hits total. Marissa Brody had four with a double and two RBIs, Jamie McGaughey went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs while Alex Giacomini, Maeve Broadhead and Lila Partridge each had a hit and two RBIs.

Partridge earned the win in the circle with six strikeouts, a walk and four hits allowed in three innings.

Mia Avila had a career-day for third-ranked Windsor, which beat Analy 15-4 in five innings on Tuesday.

Avila, a junior pitcher and infielder, hit two home runs on the day and finished the day 3-for-4 with eight RBIs. Her first long ball was a three-run shot in the second inning and her second was a grand slam in a decisive 10-run fifth inning.

Avila also earned the win in the circle, throwing a complete game with five strikeouts, six hits and one earned run allowed in five innings.

Demi Lagourge also went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Lily Caughie had three hits, including a double, for the Jaguars, who are now 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the NBL-Oak.

Maria Carrillo also moved to 2-0 in the Oak Division with an 8-2 win over Montgomery on Tuesday.

Olivia Rivera hit a home run and finished with three RBIs and Gabrielle Gilardoni also drove in three runs for the Pumas (5-1, 2-0) while Madison Cooper struck out 10 with four walks and two hits allowed in a complete-game outing.

Elle Picard went 1-for-3 with an RBI to pace the Vikings (2-2-1, 0-2).