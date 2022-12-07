Prep roundup: Montgomery boys basketball rallies past Vallejo in overtime

Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, the Vikings boys rallied all the way back to force overtime and eventually outlast Vallejo 64-55 in a thrilling nonleague game at Montgomery High School on Tuesday.

The Vikings (4-1) trailed by as much as 14 in the second half to the Red Hawks (4-1) and by 13 a few minutes into the fourth before the comeback began. Junior Caden DeVries tied the game on a layup off an out-of-bounds play with just two seconds left in regulation, sending the game to the extra period.

In overtime, the Vikings outscored the Red Hawks 9-0, in big part thanks to Will Grafe, who contributed five of his nine points for the night.

“We were fortunate to get this one, but I’m so proud of the fight and grit we demonstrated coming back,” Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow said. “Important at this time of the year.”

DeVries finished with a team-high 15 points, while Donovan Hawkins and Bobby McGovern each had 14 points and Izeyah Wright added nine points.

Maria Carrillo pulled away in the second half, then held on down the stretch Tuesday for a 59-52 win over Sonoma Valley.

The score was tied at 23 at half before the Pumas (1-2) opened up a 10-point lead in the third quarter. The Dragons (1-4) clawed their way back in the fourth, cutting the deficit to three on a free throw from Will Breall with under a minute left in the contest, but Spencer Hubenette responded with a pair of free throws that sealed the game.

Hubennette had 14 points on the night, second only on the Pumas to Cooper Wood, who had 19.

Grant Boydell led the Dragons with 21 points on four three-pointers with Breall adding 12 points.

In other results Tuesday, Vintage beat Santa Rosa 45-34 and Sonoma Academy beat Technology 63-29.

Girls basketball

Casa Grande is off to a 4-2 start after beating Windsor 40-36 Tuesday night. The loss drops Windsor to 3-3 in the early going.

St. Vincent improved to 2-1 Tuesday night with a 41-18 win over Bentley. Freshman Siena Tarantino scored 16 points and Nedine Ghettas chipped in 10 for the Mustangs, who held Bentley scoreless in the second and third quarters.

Cloverdale claimed its second victory of the season, topping Willits 67-24. Amara Galvan had 19 pts, three assist and three steals while Tylie Hatcher had 17 pts and five rebounds to pace the Eagles (2-4).

Girls soccer

Healdsburg is a perfect 2-0 on the year after topping Elsie Allen 4-0 Tuesday night. Viola Santana had herself a game, recording a hat trick with three goals for the Greyhounds. Maddie Munselle added the other goal while Julia Dolph had a pair of assists.

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

