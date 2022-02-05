Prep roundup: Montgomery boys clinch NBL-Oak hoops title

The Montgomery boys basketball team added another banner to its collection on Friday night.

With their 43-32 win over Healdsburg, the Vikings clinched the North Bay League Oak title outright, their first league title since the 2014-15 season.

“Winning our league locally is always the primary goal,” Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow said via text message. “That’s what is really important to the guys as they know everyone in town and have been playing against each other since grade school.

“The boys will be able to hang that banner with great pride and know it will always be up in their gym. There’s great tradition in that old barn and they will be proud to continue the legacy no mater what happens going forward.”

Caden DeVries scored 11 points, Donovan Hawkins added 10 and Nolan Bessire eight as Montgomery (16-5, 8-0) has now won eight straight.

Sebby Leffew scored a game-high 19 points to pace Healdsburg (10-11, 3-5).

Elsewhere in the Oak, Cardinal Newman got even with Windsor 47-32 on Friday. The Jaguars beat the Cardinals 61-51 in their first league meeting.

Sam Cline hit four threes for 16 points while Leo Gonzalez also hit four shots from distance for 14 points. Lucas Mauritson added 12 points in support for the Cardinals (14-10, 6-3).

Finn Grace scored 16 points and Joseph Campbell added 11 points for the Jaguars (11-13, 4-4).

In the Redwood division, Rancho Cotate star Andrew Pengel dropped 42 points to lead the Cougars to an 82-59 win over Ukiah. It’s the third time Pengel has scored at least 40 points in a game this season and eighth time he’s scored at least 30. On the season, he’s now averaging 29.3 points per game, currently the fifth-best average in California, per stats reported on MaxPreps.

Cheveyo Vega scored 16 points and Isaac Candelaria added 10 points for the Cougars (10-12, 5-2). For Ukiah (11-11, 4-5), Austin Ford scored 16 points and Marcus Fenk added 15 points.

Technology won its third straight game on Friday, downing Roseland Collegiate Prep 62-28 to improve to 8-7 overall and 5-2 in the North Central League II. Cayden Thompson led the Titans with 21 points while Andrew Khoury had 14 and Maxim Saschin 10. Jose Medina scored 11 points to pace the Grizzlies (1-10, 0-4).

Girls basketball

West County picked up a nonleague 61-35 win over Tamalpais on Friday to move to 19-4 overall. Lucca Lowenberg had 21 points and five steals while Ellie Roan had another double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds. Talia Husary added 11 points and nine rebounds and Alex Foszcz chipped in five steals and six assists.

In a cross-NBL matchup, Windsor took down Piner 66-36 on Friday. Meredith Gilbertson had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jaguars (9-13) while Grace Boyle hit four three-pointers en route to 16 points and Maddie West recorded 14 points.

