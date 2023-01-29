Prep roundup: Montgomery boys halt Analy’s strong 2nd half, pull away late

Despite a resurgent second half from Analy, the fourth-ranked Montgomery boys basketball team had quite the second half of its own Saturday as the Vikings pulled away with a 54-41 win.

The Vikings’ defense in the first half was also superb, holding Analy to just 13 points at halftime. Montgomery then scored 17 points in the third quarter to the Tigers’ 12 and held on even though Analy outscored the Vikings 16-12 in the fourth.

Donovan Hawkins had yet another stellar game offensively with 22 points. Bobby McGovern and Will Grafe each added 10 points to round out the Vikings’ top scorers. Gavin Reid scored 14 points for Analy.

The No. 3 Piner boys scored 18 points in the fourth quarter to seal a 55-41 victory over Maria Carrillo. Carrillo’s Cooper Wood led all scorers with 19 points, while Kansh Singh (18 points) and Dave Baraka (16 points) led Piner.

The top-ranked Cardinal Newman boys scored 20-plus points in each of the first three quarters as they beat Santa Rosa 72-21. The Cardinal defense also didn’t let the Panthers score more than seven points in a quarter.

Sam Cline drilled six three-pointers for Newman and had 24 points overall. Diego Gonzalez, who had 14 points on the evening, also hit a couple of threes. Arlo Miscke (12 points) led the Panthers.

The Healdsburg boys survived in a close one, beating Rancho Cotate 47-44. The Greyhounds’ Sam Vanden Heuvel led all scorers with 18 points, while Max Hubbell added 12. For the Cougars, it was Liam Keaney (15 points) and Isaac Candelaria (eight points) who were the top scorers.

Girls basketball

Montgomery earned a 68-47 nonleague win over Alameda after scoring 18 points in both the second and third quarters.

Kaia Eubanks had yet another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Kylin DeVries also had a double-double, with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Elle Picard hit four three-pointers in her 17-point performance.

Maria Carrillo had a tough go of it against Heritage (Brentwood), falling by a score of 64-48. Highlights for the Pumas included Jillian Ebner, who had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ally Strunk also had 10 points, and Keira Cangson scored 11 with six assists.

