Prep roundup: Montgomery boys outlast Petaluma in hoops playoff opener

For the second time this year, Montgomery faced Petaluma in boys basketball.

And for the second time this year, it came down to the wire.

The No. 6 Vikings prevailed down the stretch Wednesday for a 47-42 win over the No. 11 Prospectors and advanced to the North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinals, where they will travel to No. 3 Las Lomas for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.

With the score 39-36 in favor of Montgomery with 2:48 left in the fourth quarter, Vikings senior guard Donovan Hawkins took the game into his own hands. Hawkins went behind the back before finishing an and-one opportunity that made it 42-36. On the next possession, Hawkins again laid it in for a eight-point lead with 1:18 left.

The Trojans weren’t done yet, however, as Andy Bai scored the next five points. That made it 45-42 Montgomery with seconds on the clock, and the Vikings were able to close it out at the free-throw line.

“We knew it was going to be close,” Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow said. “It is time of the year where you have seniors who just don’t want to be done. They don’t want to be done and they fight until the end. I’m just really proud of the guys.”

The Vikings certainly had to fight, going down 12-7 after one. It wasn’t until the tail end of the second quarter when Monty took the lead, at 19-18. From there, it was as back and forth as you could get.

Elsewhere Wednesday, No. 5 Cardinal Newman advanced to the quarterfinals with a 54-36 Division 2 win over No. 12 American Canyon. The Cardinals got six triples from Sam Cline and led 38-15 at halftime. Cline finished with 25 points, which led all scorers, while Drew Krilich had 15 points.

The Cardinals will now play No. 4 Windsor after the Jaguars were 63-49 winners over No. 13 Vallejo. This will be the fourth time the two squads have met this season. That game will be at 7 p.m. Saturday in Windsor.

Also in Division 2, NBL-Redwood champions and 10th-seeded Ukiah lost to No. 7 Alameda 62-41.

In Division 4, ninth-seeded Healdsburg lost to No. 8 Fortuna 68-56. The Greyhounds were led by Sam Vanden Heuvel, who had 27 points and four three-pointers, and Max Hubbell, who had 13 points.

Boys soccer

In Division 4, No. 5 Healdsburg beat No. 12 Marin Catholic thanks to Edgar Campos’s second-half goal. Juan Pablo Patino earned the assist. The Greyhounds will now play fourth-seeded Saint Mary’s (Albany), which was a 1-0 winner over No. 13 Branson. That game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Albany.

Just like its girls team did the day before, top-seeded Cardinal Newman scored six goals in its playoff opener, beating No. 16 Kelseyville 6-0.

Jude Stone had three goals for a hat trick, while Nathan Lubega, Sebastien Faivre and Saul Cuellar also scored. Faivre, Stone, Devon Carranza and Nate Lubega were all credited with an assist.

The Cardinals will now host No. 8 Piedmont at 7 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Also in Division 4, No. 3 Roseland University Prep was beaten 1-0 by No. 14 Salesian.

In Division 1, No. 10 Montgomery lost to No. 7 Pittsburg 3-0.

Girls basketball

No. 4 Montgomery started the game on a 25-3 run and never looked back as the Vikings beat No. 13 Rancho Cotate 69-38 in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.

The Vikings were led by Kylin DeVries, who had 12 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Elle Picard scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Kaia Eubanks added 14. Izzy Harumi led Rancho with nine points.

The Vikings will now host No. 5 Casa Grande in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Gauchos were 52-36 winners over No. 12 Windsor.

Also in Division 2, No. 8 Ukiah held on to beat No. 9 College Park 58-56. The Wildcats next travel to top-seeded Bishop O’Dowd in Saturday’s quarterfinal, scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip.

In Division 4, No. 8 Healdsburg lost to No. 9 Lick-Wilmerding 65-42, while No. 14 Cloverdale fell 65-48 to St. Bernard’s.

Girls soccer

No. 6 Sonoma Academy scored two goals in each half as the Coyotes beat No. 11 International 4-0 in their Division 4 playoff opener.

Kate Bruntlett scored a brace with two goals, scoring in both the fifth and 61st minutes. Olivia Elliott scored in the 35th minute and Tindra Niklasson scored in the 66th to round out the scoring. Amaya Quintana and Charlie Lewis both got an assist and Remi Shafer recorded the shutout in goal.

The NCL I champion will now travel to Piedmont, the third seed, for a quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Also in Division 4, No. 15 Healdsburg lost to No. 2 Urban 9-0.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O'Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.