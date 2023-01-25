Prep roundup: Montgomery boys power past Maria Carrillo in basketball

No. 4 Montgomery went on a 19-2 run in the third quarter Tuesday en route to a 47-25 boys basketball win over Maria Carrillo.

Donnie Hawkins led the way for the Vikings with 12 points, while Bobby McGovern added 10 points and Caden DeVries nine. For the Pumas, Sebastian McCarthy scored six points.

Elsewhere in boys basketball Tuesday, Analy scored 12 points in the fourth quarter to mount a comeback, but No. 3 Piner held on for a 47-42 win.

Dave Baraka had 16 points for Piner, while Kansh Singh added 10. Gavin Reid scored 16 points for Analy and Walt Gilbraith added 13.

Girls basketball

Windsor held NBL-Redwood-leading Healdsburg to under 10 points in every quarter Tuesday as the Jaguars picked up a 43-28 win.

Windsor’s Skylar Westover hit five three-pointers and led all scorers with 16 points. Hailey Webb led Healdsburg with 14 points.

Boys soccer

Santa Rosa got a second-half goal to get past Healdsburg 1-0 on Monday night. The Panthers’ Bryan Lugo got the game winner.

Girls soccer

Piner girls soccer scored two goals in the first half Tuesday and held on for a 2-1 win over Healdsburg. The Greyhounds only managed to score in the first half. Atiana Santoyo and Dulce Aguirre both scored for the Prospectors, while Naomi Ruiz and Leena Martinez picked up one assist each.

Wrestling

On Monday, Piner used four straight pins to secure a 54-15 win over Analy. Jonathan Chavez (154 pounds), Connor Swank (162), Jesse Padilla (172) and Pedro Perez (184) led the Prospectors. Robert Grant also picked up a win in the 126-pound weight class. Braeden Toohey led the way for Analy with a decision victory at 134 pounds.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.