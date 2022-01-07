Prep roundup: Montgomery boys prevail in hoops thriller

The Montgomery boys basketball team needed overtime to get past rival Cardinal Newman but ultimately held on for a thrilling 49-48 win in a heavyweight North Bay League-Oak tilt on Thursday.

The Cardinals (9-8, 1-1) trailed by 12 at halftime but rallied to take a three-point lead into the closing second of regulation. Nicholas Ausiello was the hero for the Vikings (10-6, 2-0) as he hit a game-tying three-pointer with five seconds in the fourth quarter left to send the game to overtime tied at 41.

Ausiello scored 8 points on the night with a pair of threes while Nolan Bessire had a game-high 20 points for Montgomery.

Sam Cline scored 17 points to pace the Cardinals, who also got 15 points from Gavin Vogensen and 9 points from Lucas Mauritson.

The two teams will meet again at the tail end of the NBL-Oak slate on Jan. 26 at Cardinal Newman.

Next up, the Cardinals are scheduled to host Santa Rosa (9-6, 0-0) on Tuesday and Montgomery will play host to Windsor (7-9, 0-0).

This was the only NBL boys basketball game played on Thursday night, as every other game was called off or postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Outside the NBL, Casa Grande improved to 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 78-54 win over Napa. Cole Williams led the Gauchos (8-4) with 19 points while Tory Cain and Brandon Allred added 17 apiece.

Boys soccer

Behind a pair of second-half goals from Sergio Bermudez and some stellar play from goalkeeper Abel Calvillo, Rancho Cotate pulled away from Cardinal Newman for a 2-0 win in nonleague action on Thursday.

The Cougars improve to 4-2-3 while the Cardinals drop to 2-6-2.

Boys wrestling

Montgomery picked up a decisive 53-18 win over Piner to open the NBL dual-meet league schedule on Wednesday. Outside of a double forfeit in 120, the Vikings won every weight class except for 113, 170 and 195. Most of the Vikings’ points came via forfeit but four wrestlers were able to score points on the mat. In 138 pounds, Harley Rightsell defeated Martin Mendoza-Cruz via fall and David Monk and Michael Turk were able to do the same in 152 and 220, respectively. In 145, Isaiah Rubio defeated Norman Robert via technical fall 18-2. For Piner, Azriel Cuevas-Martinez (113), Jessie Padilla (170) and Carter Erickson (195) all won via forfeit.

Elsie Allen put up a similar result against West County for a 59-15 victory. The Lobos won six matches via forfeit and three others via fall. Bryan Arrieta beat Braeden Toohey in 132, Xavier Carranza took down Dane Smith in 138 and Wyatt Babson defeated Alexander Sieg in 182. West County’s points came from Eddie Espinal, who won 160 over Abraham Rosas with a fall; Brayton Bartlett, who won in 145 with an 8-6 decision over Miguel Salgado-Morales; and Trenton Montiel, who won his match over Angel Ponce via injury default.

Girls basketball

Cardinal Newman opened NBL-Oak play with a 65-25 win over Ukiah on Wednesday night. Kate Schat scored a game-high 20 points with five threes while Abbie Mullins added 15 points all on threes. Leah Mauritson chipped in 15 points as well for the Cardinals, who improve to 12-4, 1-0 and extend their winning streak to six games.

Riya Pravin scored 14 points and Ally Strunk added 13 as Maria Carrillo opened NBL-Redwood play on Wednesday with a 57-15 win over St. Vincent. Jillian Ebner chipped in 9 points and 9 rebounds for the Pumas (8-3, 1-0) who are now on a five-game winning streak. Sofia Romano led St. Vincent (4-3, 0-1) with 5 points.

Healdsburg took down Piner 56-42 in another Redwood division opener on Wednesday. Itzel Ortiz scored 26 for the Greyhounds (11-5, 1-0) while Hailey Webb added 16 points and Katy Conrad finished with 6 points and 12 rebounds. Piner (10-3) was paced by Sarah Tait, who scored 28 points.

Girls soccer

Petaluma and Sonoma Valley played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday in their first Vine Valley Athletic League meeting. Both teams now have identical records at 3-2-1 overall and 0-0-1 in league.

Casa Grande put up another crooked number in VVAL play on Wednesday, routing Napa 4-0 on the heels of a 5-0 win over Vintage on Monday. Lauren Reposa scored two more goals for the Gauchos (4-1-1, 2-0), who had two assists from Heather Mahoney. Gabby Gottshall also had a goal and an assist.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.