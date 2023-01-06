Prep roundup: Montgomery boys rally past Santa Rosa in exciting NBL-Oak basketball action

Montgomery staved off an upset to crosstown rival Santa Rosa in an exciting North Bay League-Oak boys basketball game on Thursday, rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit for a 44-36 win.

It’s the fifth straight victory for the Vikings (12-4, 2-1), the No. 2 team in the Press Democrat’s rankings. They trailed 24-14 after through two quarters to the Panthers (7-9, 0-3), who were spurred on by a rowdy home crowd, but rallied back with a 21-9 third quarter and held the hosts to just three points in the fourth.

Will Grafe led the Vikings with 13 points and Caden DeVries added 11. Elijah Hansen paced Santa Rosa with 16 points, four threes, while Zoran Peacocke scored 10.

Montgomery returns to league action on Tuesday as hosts to Analy (11-5, 1-2). Santa Rosa will face Rancho Cotate (6-11, 1-1) in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the NBL-Oak, No. 1 Cardinal Newman trailed after one quarter to Maria Carrillo but settled in the rest of the way for a 50-33 win.

Sam Cline led the Cardinals (16-0, 3-0) with 22 points while Drew Krilich and Gavin Vogensen scored eight apiece. They’ll play at No. 5 Ukiah (15-3) in their nonleague game on Saturday.

The Pumas (3-10, 0-4) were paced by Nathan Dipman (nine points) and Sebastian McCarthy (eight points). They’ll host Healdsburg on Saturday in a nonleague matchup.

The Greyhounds began NBL-Redwood play on Tuesday with a 57-43 win at St. Vincent. Max Hubbell led the way with 17 and Sam Vanden Heuvel added 16 for Healdsburg (10-6, 1-0).

Sebastian Andrade scored 17 to lead the Mustangs (5-6, 0-2) who also got 12 points from Matthew Kropelnicki. St. Vincent will host Cloverdale (10-2) in a rematch of last year’s North Coast Section Division 7 quarterfinals.

Girls basketball

Montgomery moved its record above .500 for the first time this season since starting 1-0 as the Vikings beat Rancho Cotate 61-41 on Thursday in nonleague play.

Kaia Eubanks scored 20, Elle Picard 15 and Emily Mathis 12 while the Cougars (6-10) were led by Xenia Zabaneh with eight points.

