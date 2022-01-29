Prep roundup: Montgomery boys stay undefeated in league play

The Montgomery boys basketball team is starting to create some separation atop the North Bay League Oak division standings.

The Vikings remained undefeated in league with a 58-41 win over second-place Windsor on Friday for their sixth straight win.

Nolan Bessire scored a game-high 20 points for the Vikings (14-5, 6-0) while Caeden DeVries added nine points in support.

Ben Geist led the Jaguars (10-11, 3-2) with 11 points and Audie Hanes added seven.

Cardinal Newman bounced back from its loss to Montgomery earlier in the week with a 65-57 win over Santa Rosa. The Cardinals (12-10, 4-3) trailed 14-4 after the first but took the lead going into the half after a 22-7 second quarter.

Leo Gonzalez hit five three-pointers en route to 17 points, tied for the team lead with Gavin Vogensen. Sam Cline added 11 points with three three-pointers.

Will Logue hit four three-pointers for a game-high 23 points and David Prudhomme added 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Panthers from falling to 10-8 overall and 1-2 in the Oak.

In the Redwood, Elsie Allen kept Mustangs coach Tom Bonfigli from reaching No. 8 all-time in coaching wins in the state as the Lobos edged St. Vincent 51-49 on Friday. The Mustangs (10-5, 0-4) got 17 points from Killian Collins. Stats for Elsie Allen were not reported.

Bonfligli is sitting at 828 career wins, according to CalHiSports records, one shy of Lou Cvijanovich from Oxnard Santa Clara at No. 8.

Technology took care of Upper Lake 57-40 on Friday to move above .500 in the North Central League II. Kobe Brown scored a game-high 20 points for the Titans (6-7, 3-2), with Cayden Thompson added 14 and Andrew Khoury 10.

Girls soccer

Casa Grande got back to its winning ways on Friday, blanking Napa 2-0 to move to 8-1-2 overall and 6-0-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Riley Fenyvez and Mallory Jones scored for the Gauchos, who are currently sitting atop the league standings, while Heather Mahoney and Taylor Ingram recorded assists.

Carissa Cortez recorded a hat trick as West County beat up on Piner 7-0 in NBL-Redwood play. Santia Depaola, Elena King, Lexi Andrews and Aramara Garcia had a goal apiece as West County improve to 6-3-1, 4-1-1. It sits in second place in the Redwood behind undefeated Sonoma Academy.

Boys soccer

Montgomery extended its winning streak to six games as it shut out Rancho Cotate 3-0 on Friday in NBL-Oak play. Drayden Ponte (two goals, assist) and Brian Chavez (goal, assist) accounted for all of the offense for the Vikings (8-2-4, 6-0-1). Rancho Cotate dropped to 8-4-4 overall and 4-3-2 in league.

In a Redwood matchup, Healdsburg and Roseland University Prep played to a 2-2 draw on Friday. The Knights (1-2-3, 0-0-2) scored both their goals in the second half courtesy of Jose Aguilar and Angel Guzman. For Healdsburg (2-3-1, 2-1-1) Edgar Campos and Sebastian Rodriguez netted goals and Jesus Perez had an assist.

Wrestling

Rancho Cotate won its first NBL dual meet of the season on Friday as it got past Montgomery 36-24.

The Cougars got five wins via pin from Jerimiah Olvera (126), Cody Denson (132), Vincent Smith (138), Jake Gifford (220) and William Lantz (285). Their other win came in a forfeit in 113.

For the Vikings, Isaiah Rubio (152) and Arno Makayan (145) won with pins. They also got points in 106 and 160 with forfeits.

