Prep roundup: Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen dazzles in track and field

Fresh off winning the Division III state cross country title in the fall, Montgomery freshman phenom Hanne Thomsen has opened the track and field season with some impressive results in the early going.

She led a local contingent of runners at the Dublin Distance Fiesta over the weekend, setting two meet records in her races.

Thomsen ran the fastest time in the 3,200-meter race on Saturday, finishing in 10 minutes, 14.46 seconds, nearly 10 seconds better than the previous meet record. Thomsen also set a meet record in the 1,600, finishing second in that race with a time of 4:49.02. Both of those times rank in the top five in the state.

Sonoma Academy’s Athena Ryan was the second-fastest local girls runner at Dublin. She finished fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 10:40.48 and seventh in the 1,600 in 4:57.98.

In the boys 1,600 on Saturday, Montgomery’s Jude DeVries finished 10th in 4:19.56. Maria Carrillo’s Noe Vieyra finished steps behind DeVries to clock a 4:20.51, good for 11th overall.

Several other local boys runners were set to race in the 3,200 on Saturday night. Results were not available at press time.

Baseball

Cardinal Newman continues to play well in its nonleague portion of the season. The Cardinals beat Rocklin 3-2 on Saturday in walk-off fashion for their fifth straight win.

Brady Boyd drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to bring home the game-winning run. Nathan Phelps went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI to pace the Cardinals (6-1) offensively.

Jack Lazark got the win, striking out one and walking one with a hit allowed in an inning of relief.

Windsor also improved to 6-1 on the season with a 13-7 win over Tamalpais. Antonio Rivera had a huge day at the plate, going 2 for 4 with a double, home run, four RBIs and three runs scored. Brett Neidlinger racked up three hits, including a double, with three RBIs, while Tyler Nordyke added a pair of hits with two RBIs.

On Friday, West County won its sixth straight game with a 5-0 shutout of Piner in North Bay League-Redwood play. Starter Conner Dooley tossed six innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts and a walk to help West County improve to 6-3 overall and 2-0 in league.

Jake Fitch had a game-high three hits and scored twice while Jaren Brown and Blake Thomas had two RBIs apiece. Miles Snodgrass also doubled and scored twice in a 2-for-4 day.

Also on Friday, Casa Grande outlasted Maria Carrillo 1-0 in eight innings to avoid its second consecutive loss. Jordan Giacomini had the walk-off hit in the eighth, his only knock of the game and just one of five hits the Gauchos (7-2) managed in the game.

Maria Carrillo (1-6-1) starter Josh Volmerding struck out nine and allowed just two hits and a walk in seven innings of work but took the no-decision.

Montgomery snapped its three-game skid with a 5-1 win over American Canyon on Friday behind a complete game from Adrian Morales.

Morales struck out nine and allowed eight hits and a run to help the Vikings improve to 4-5 overall.

